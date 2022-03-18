Italian Favorite Esther’s Kitchen Is Moving to a New Space

Local favorite Esther’s Kitchen announced this week that it will be moving to a new space in the Arts District. Since it opened in 2018, the restaurant has been known for its huge hunk of sourdough, handmade pastas, seasonal pizzas, and standout cocktails. The move, which was reported by the Las Vegas Review Journal, will take the Italian spot around the corner to 1131 Main Street, the location of the now-closed Retro Vegas.

The new space will offer significantly more seating for Esther’s Kitchen customers, with opportunities for a more extensive cocktail menu and live-fire cooking. Owner James Trees told the Review Journal he plans to turn the current space into a French restaurant, tentatively named L’Aristocrat. Construction will take place this year, with the opening for both L’Aristocrat and the new Esther’s Kitchen planned for sometime in 2023.

Nacho Daddy’s sixth location is now open

Nacho Daddy has finally returned to Henderson after the brand closed its restaurant there in 2016. The newest location, at 3561 St. Rose Parkway is a 4,500-square-foot behemoth with a garage-style patio, 14 televisions, and an open kitchen. The Henderson location is the company’s sixth restaurant nationally and fourth in the Vegas area. The menu is consistent with the company’s other spots, with the restaurant’s signature heavily loaded nachos and other Mexican American dishes. The bar menu focuses heavily on tequila drinks.

Honey Salt hosts Women’s History Month farm dinner

On March 28, Eater 38 favorite Honey Salt is bringing back its beloved farm dinners with a women-focused dinner at the restaurant. The event will bring together food and beverage pros including Nicole Brisson of Brezza and Bar Zazu, Pop N Pies owner Andrea Mclean, Frey Ranch Distillery Bourbon founder Ashley Frey, and more to benefit the Women’s Hospitality Initiative. Tickets for the event are $69 per person with an optional $30 beverage pairing.

Tacos & Tamales Festival is back

The family-friendly Tacos & Tamales Festival is returning this year after a COVID-related hiatus. The event will take place on April 30 at Desert Breeze Park, bringing together food vendors from across the region, alongside a lucha libra wrestling match, live music, carnival games, and drinks for the 21 and up crowd. Regular tickets are $5 online or $10 at the door, while tickets that include admission to the alcohol tasting area are $35. Admission is free for children age 11 or under.