Vanderpump à Paris Brings Gothic French Theme to Paris Las Vegas

Bravo star Lisa Vanderpump’s second Vegas restaurant, Vanderpump à Paris, is now open. The much-anticipated French-inspired cocktail lounge and restaurant follows Vanderpump’s success at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace and was first announced in July 2021.

The space, which was designed by Vanderpump along with designer Nick Alain, is intended to transport guests to a French courtyard, but the vibe skews toward dark and gothic, with an eclectic mix of elements including plenty of pieces from the duo’s furniture line, Vanderpump Alain. A marble bar is lit with bronze umbrella lights, and supported wrought iron columns with gaudy chandeliers set inside them. A faux window behind the bar shows a view of a rain-soaked Paris, with the Seine and the Eiffel Tower in the distance.

The food and drink menus are similarly inspired by the drinking traditions of France, which, in this case, means Vanderpump branded wine, vodka, and sangria. Guests can order the restaurant’s signature cocktail, called the Lovelocked: a gin-based cocktail that serves two and comes with a padlock in one glass and a key in the other. The drinkers can sign their names and lock the padlock to a wall in the restaurant, which hopefully will not threaten to collapse under the weight of the locks like the bridge in Paris did.

The food includes plenty of shareable light bites including ratatouille fries (spiralized and fried vegetables), seafood tartare, crudités, caviar bites, as well as some heftier entrees like French onion macaroni and cheese, stuffed baguettes, and a variety of sliders, much of which will be served out of ornate birdcages.

The restaurant is located just next to the front desk inside Paris Las Vegas, and is now open from 4 p.m. to midnight daily. Reservations are available through the website.