Michael Symon and Gordon Ramsay Announce New Vegas Restaurants

Harrah’s just announced the arrival of a new Gordon Ramsay restaurant to the casino. It will be the second outpost of Ramsay’s Kitchen and the chef’s sixth Vegas restaurant. The original Ramsay’s Kitchen is in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood.

The 240-seat restaurant will include a seven-seat seafood counter and a private dining room, and the menu will feature Ramsay classics including sticky toffee pudding, beef Wellington, and more. Guests can also look forward to an extensive raw bar. The restaurant will fill the empty space at Harrah’s left by Oyster Bar.

Details are scant for now, but a press release says the restaurant’s menu “draws inspiration from Chef Ramsay’s personal kitchen and takes guests on a culinary journey around the world.” It is expected to open this fall.

Michael Symon returns to Palms Casino

Cleveland-based chef Michael Symon originally opened Mabel’s BBQ in December of 2018, following quickly with a speakeasy style restaurant called Sara’s in early 2019. But since the Palms closed in March 2020, there’s been little word on what restaurant concepts would return as the casino reopens under new ownership. We’ve finally gotten news, though, that Mabel’s will reopen.

The menu will be much the same, with brisket, smoked pork belly, burgers, and plenty of sides. The space, which was designed to look like the West Side Market, Cleveland’s oldest food hall, will also remain untouched. Guests can enjoy the patio and watch sporting events on the televisions inside the restaurant. No information yet about whether Sara’s will also reopen.

There’s no specific word yet on opening date for the Palms, but a hiring event is scheduled for this week, indicating that the reopening is likely just around the corner.