Todd English’s New Hotel Is Now Open

On Wednesday, March 2nd, the English Hotel opened in the Arts District. The hotel, which is a partnership between chef Todd English, development group Z Life Co., and the Marriott Tribute Portfolio, is a non-gaming hotel meant to offer an upscale, New York-influenced vibe, according to general manager Steve Dennis.

In addition to a pool with plenty of seating, the Pepper Club restaurant offers a menu with both Mediterraneans and Japanese influences. The menu includes dishes like the Soba You Up Burger, with noodles as a topping on a hefty patty, along with fried rice, a variety of sushi, tempura, and a raw bar loaded with oysters and caviar. There is a sizable bar in the center of the room, as well as an outdoor terrace overlooking the pool, with garage-style doors that can be opened in good weather. When the hotel has vacancies, the dessert menu will include room prices for a last-minute staycation. It will operate daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Todd English’s presence will be felt throughout the property, with branded toiletries and linens that will be available for purchase. Even the toiletries have food-related scents like lemongrass and citrus.

English is a figure with a controversial history. He was accused of sexual harassment in a 2017 lawsuit against The Plaza Hotel, and has been the subject of several other lawsuits, as well as an arrest for drunk driving in 2014.

The 21-and-up property is situating itself to be a go-to for locals and Vegas regulars looking for a different angle on the city, said Dennis. Its pool scene intended to be more low-key than the Strip, and offer walkable access to the bars, restaurants and shops of the Arts District. Dennis also said they’re hoping to draw in the industry crowd for poolside cocktails late in the evening.

The Las Vegas location is the first of several properties in the works for the next few years from the same team, with eyes toward locations including Mykonos, Greece.

The Pepper Club is English’s third restaurant in Las Vegas, following Olives, inside the Virgin Hotel, and The Beast, inside Area 15.

Update (March 4, 1:03 p.m.): This story has been edited to include additional context around Todd English’s history.