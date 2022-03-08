Cafe Lola Is Bringing a Frose Window and Afternoon Tea to the Strip

Cafe Lola, the Vegas-based, decked-out cafe known for its ultra-feminine decor, high tea service, and photographable interiors is opening on the Strip. The location is planned for the end of summer 2022, and will be inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

According to co-owners Alexandra Lourdes and Lin Jerome, the space will be designed in a similar vein to the other two locations, with lots of pink, florals, and velvet, but they’ll also be bringing in new elements including a walk-up window where guests can get frose to go, patio seating, and a secret photo room. The new location will have the cafe’s popular mother-daughter tea program and will be family-friendly with costumes and an expansive kids’ menu.

Bar & Restaurant Expo Announced Award Nominees

The Bar & Restaurant Expo announced the finalists for its 2022 Industry Excellence Awards ahead of the convention in Vegas from March 21 to 23. Vegas Chef Nicole Brisson of Brezza and Bar Zazu (both inside Resorts World) was nominated for Chef of the Year, and Carversteak (notably also inside Resorts World) was nominated for Restaurant of the Year. Dawg House Saloon (also inside Resorts World) is nominated for Sports Bar of the Year. The winners will be announced at the expo on March 23rd.

Famous Food Street Eats Adds Four Stalls

The hawker-style food hall inside Resorts World has added four new stalls. Fuhu Cha Chaan Teng is a Hong Kong-style tea cafe serving dim sum, congee, soups, and more. Famous Pho will offer a couple of style of pho while Burger Barn offers burgers topped with Asian-influenced toppings and Harajuku ramen offers, yes, ramen.

Third Bobby’s Burger Location is Now Open

Bobby Flay’s third Strip outpost of his burger concept is now open inside Paris Las Vegas, just next to the upcoming Nobu. It will have the brand’s classic burger, fries, and shakes, as well as a breakfast menu served from 7 a.m.