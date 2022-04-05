 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Las Vegas’s Palms Casino Reopens With Old Favorites and New Names

The long-awaited opening is finally happening this month

by Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme
An outdoor lounge overlooks the Strip at night.
The view from Ghostbar.
The Palms Casino & Resort

Palms Casino Resort will finally reopen on Wednesday, April 27. The resort has been closed since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 when the state shut down all nonessential businesses to contain the spread of COVID-19. In May 2020, the San Bernardino, California-based San Manuel Band of Mission Indians bought the property from Station Casinos for $650 million.

Stations completed a $600 million renovation in 2019, bringing in new food and beverage options, some of which will return with the opening. So far, the Palms has announced the return of Michael Symon’s barbecue restaurant, Mabel’s Barbecue, which opened in 2018. There’s also been confirmation that Ghostbar, the casino’s rooftop nightclub that was a longtime favorite among locals and visitors, will return with the reopening. Gordon Ramsay will also open a new outpost of Ramsay’s Kitchen.

A press release about the opening also confirmed that Scotch 80 Prime, a resident of the Palms pre-closure, will return to serve up steaks and high-end whiskies, as will Send Noodles, an Asian fusion spot. It also teased the arrival of Serrano Vista Cafe, a new restaurant for Vegas being brought in from the Yaamava Resort & Casino in Highland, California. Yaamava is also owned by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

As of today, room and suite reservations are open for stays beginning on Thursday, April 28. The Palms will celebrate the reopening with a fireworks display on the evening on April 27.

Foursquare

Send Noodles

4321 Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89103 702-953-7677
Foursquare

Palms Casino Resort

4321 West Flamingo Road, , NV 89103 (702) 942-7777 Visit Website
Foursquare

Ghostbar

4321 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89121 702-942-6832

Scotch 80 Prime

4321 West Flamingo Road, , NV 89103 (702) 942-7777 Visit Website

Mabel's BBQ

4321 West Flamingo Road, , NV 89103 (702) 944-5931

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

Station Casinos Hit With Lawsuit From Former Employees

By Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme

Michael Symon and Gordon Ramsay Announce New Vegas Restaurants

By Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme

Vanderpump à Paris Brings Gothic French Theme to Paris Las Vegas

By Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme

Italian Favorite Esther’s Kitchen Is Moving to a New Space

By Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme

Chef Jamie Tran Represents Las Vegas as a 2022 James Beard Awards Finalist

By Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme

Toasted Gastrobrunch Is Bringing Red Velvet Pancakes and Elvis French Toast to a Second Vegas Location

By Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world