Las Vegas’s Palms Casino Reopens With Old Favorites and New Names

Palms Casino Resort will finally reopen on Wednesday, April 27. The resort has been closed since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 when the state shut down all nonessential businesses to contain the spread of COVID-19. In May 2020, the San Bernardino, California-based San Manuel Band of Mission Indians bought the property from Station Casinos for $650 million.

Stations completed a $600 million renovation in 2019, bringing in new food and beverage options, some of which will return with the opening. So far, the Palms has announced the return of Michael Symon’s barbecue restaurant, Mabel’s Barbecue, which opened in 2018. There’s also been confirmation that Ghostbar, the casino’s rooftop nightclub that was a longtime favorite among locals and visitors, will return with the reopening. Gordon Ramsay will also open a new outpost of Ramsay’s Kitchen.

A press release about the opening also confirmed that Scotch 80 Prime, a resident of the Palms pre-closure, will return to serve up steaks and high-end whiskies, as will Send Noodles, an Asian fusion spot. It also teased the arrival of Serrano Vista Cafe, a new restaurant for Vegas being brought in from the Yaamava Resort & Casino in Highland, California. Yaamava is also owned by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

As of today, room and suite reservations are open for stays beginning on Thursday, April 28. The Palms will celebrate the reopening with a fireworks display on the evening on April 27.