Jack Binion’s Steak now open at Bally’s as resort transitions to Horseshoe Casino

Jack Binion’s Steak is now open at Bally’s Las Vegas as the resort continues to transform into Horseshoe Las Vegas.

In January, Caesars Entertainment announced that it planned to rebrand Bally’s Las Vegas to a Horseshoe hotel and casino with a multi-million dollar renovation and the addition of three new restaurants.

Named after Jack Binion, the former president and COO of Horseshoe Casino and son of original Horseshoe Club owner Benny Binion, the steakhouse aims to harken back to Old Vegas with none other than prime rib as one of its signature menu items.

Other signature dishes include a seafood tower with six types of crab, colossal shrimp, Blue Point oysters and Maine lobster tail, and a bloody Mary shaken and stirred wedge salad.

The restaurant opening coincides with the 53rd World Series of Poker, which is being held at Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas after 17 years of being held off-Strip at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.

The original Horseshoe casino, now Binion’s Gambling Hall & Hotel on Fremont Street, hosted the first WSOP in 1970.

“Jack Binion’s Steak is an iconic dining experience that guests have grown to love at Horseshoe Casinos, and we are proud to bring it to The Strip,” Jason Gregorec, the senior vice president and general manager of the resort said in a statement.

Jack Binion’s Steak in Las Vegas features a large circular bar. Vintage photographs hang on the walls portraying the early days of Las Vegas.

The steakhouse is open daily from 5 to 10:30 p.m. and located in the former BLT Steak space. For reservations, go online.