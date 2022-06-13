Share All sharing options for: Gäbi Cafe Opens Henderson Location (With a Sign on the Door)

When the popular Gäbi Coffee & Bakery opened on Spring Mountain Road in 2018, it did so with so little fanfare, it didn’t even put a sign on the door.

The cafe is still identifiable only by a suspiciously massive wooden door at the front — one which immediately gives way to an airy space filled with furnishings from 1920s Korea, a glass atrium and oodles of charm.

Gorae Management, the company that owns and operates Gabi, has now opened a new location in Henderson that specializes in pastries and doughnuts.

Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry is the first of at least three new locations for the Gabi brand.

“In the beginning, the thing with Gäbi was that nobody knew about it but when you walked in, it was a whole different world from the outside,” says Greg Kim, the executive chef for Gäbi Boutique. “And that’s similar here.”

Along with the vibrant murals and patterned wallpaper, the new location replicates the risers found at Gäbi Coffee (5808 Spring Mountain Rd #104) that encourage customers to slip off their shoes and sit cross-legged at floor cushions and low tables.

Kim explains that a black-and-white picture of a man in traditional Korean clothing at the original cafe has become the Gäbi mascot.

“Nobody knows this but the gentleman is actually a white man,” says Kim. “And so, it’s the whole east-meets-west kind of vibe. He’s our western gentleman who went east and adopted the culture. So we have this huge mural of him as soon as you enter the boutique.”

At 1,200 square feet, the boutique is about half the size of the original location. But Kim says the focus is on the handmade doughnuts.

“We came up with this really soft yeasted dough and had the idea to fill it with real cream,” says Kim.

The menu of yeasted doughnuts includes one filled with Bavarian lemon curd cream and topped with toasted swiss meringue. A take on Mexican hot chocolate is a croissant-style doughnut filled with hot chocolate cream spiced with cayenne and cinnamon. Sugary purple ube doughnuts are served in paper cups and flower-shaped mochi doughnuts come in six different flavors.

The coffee menu offers traditional espresso drinks and more adventurous ice-blended beverages like peach yogurt and butterfly banana milk tea.

Kim expects a new Gäbi to open at Inspirada within a year, followed by boutiques on Spring Mountain Road and near UNLV. He adds that “something is in the pipeline” for Summerlin.

Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry (136 N Stephanie St Suite 130) is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. It has a sign on the door.