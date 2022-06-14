Carousel Bar Among Four New Projects Coming to the Plaza

The hundreds of twinkly light bulbs that sparkle over the porte cochere at the Plaza Hotel and Casino will soon mark the backdrop of a carousel-themed outdoor bar.

The fanciful new Carousel Bar is one of four projects that the Plaza is undertaking to transform the front of the building facing Main Street.

Plaza Hotel & Casino CEO Jonathan Jossel, along with Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former mayor Oscar Goodman, announced the roster of new projects in front of the downtown casino Tuesday morning.

The three other venues also slated to open by the end of 2022 include a new location for Pinkbox Doughnuts marked with an oversized 3D doughnut, new patio dining for Oscar’s Steakhouse and a non-smoking gaming area.

Located under the familiar lights of the Plaza’s porte cochere, Carousel Bar will be an outdoor bar with animated elements like carousel horses that swing up and down, martini glasses that spin, and larger-than-life dice.

Running along the edge of Main Street, a railing will provide seating for people to look across the street at the Fremont Street Experience canopy.

“We’ve always believed that Main Street is the best street in downtown Las Vegas,” said Jossel. “And the Plaza has the frontage on Main Street. And with all the wonderful developments, it allowed us to reinvest in the Plaza and do things that attract new people who give great offerings, while still retaining the history and the classic elements of the Plaza.”

The 2,500-square-foot Carousel Bar will feature a circular bar under the Plaza dome and total seating for nearly 100 customers.

Jossel said he envisions visitors either starting their night at the bar by ordering “some of the funnest, most exciting souvenir cups and drinks you can get” or sitting at the bar for a few hours, people-watching and interacting with the lights and kinetic elements.

Facing the Plaza, to the left of the carousel bar, a Pinkbox Doughnuts will sell its full line of 70 doughnuts, plus milkshakes and alcoholic milkshakes.

A new non-smoking space with 80 slot machines will open in the space formerly occupied by the Beer Garden, with social media-friendly gaming, including the Brian Christopher Slots area.

And the area above the new gaming area will become fine dining patio seating for 225 people for Oscar’s Steakhouse. The rooftop deck will serve the restaurant’s full dinner menu and offer views of the downtown area.

The new venues follow last month’s opening of the Sand Dollar Downtown, which also offers its own entrance off of Main Street.

Jossel says he hopes that the four new venues facing Main Street with make the Plaza, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, more approachable to foot traffic and generally improve the walkability of downtown.

“I think the key to a great downtown is being able to walk,” says Jossel. “And we see that happening on Main Street around us. You have Circa, Fremont Street Experience, Golden Gate, City Hall. And then further south, you have 800 new residential units and Symphony Park, and the Smith Center. And then you have the Plaza. And you bring it all together and you have a downtown that actually has walkability and connectivity.”