Milk Cow, Sapporo Revolving Sushi and More Recent Openings in Las Vegas

From the Las Vegas Strip to neighborhood strip malls, new restaurants, cafes, and bars are opening across the Las Vegas Valley.

The following are just some of the restaurants that have recently opened. It will be updated periodically.

June 28

Summerlin: South Korean premium soft serve brand Milk Cow is now open at Tivoli Village. The ice cream shop serves an extra creamy soft serve offered with toppings like natural honeycomb, cotton candy and brown sugar boba.

Also open at Tivoli Village, The Bread Factory offers handmade, fresh baked goods.

Town Square: Sapporo Revolving Sushi is open at Town Square. In 2017, Sapporo became the first conveyor belt sushi restaurant to arrive in Las Vegas, opening on Spring Mountain Road before expanding to Centennial and Blue Diamond Road. As covered plates revolve around the room, Sapporo diners can pick up selections of sushi, tempura, hand-rolls, sashimi, or place specific orders from the kitchen via the provided touch screens.

June 17

Henderson: Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry brings the charm of Chinatown’s Gäbi Coffee & Bakery to Henderson with a focus on doughnuts and mochi doughnuts. At 1,200 square feet, the boutique is about half the size of the original location. Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry, 136 N Stephanie St Suite 130, Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Henderson: Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade is opening three new locations in Southern Nevada this summer.

The eateries, known for their lemonades and light bites, are open near Galleria at Sunset and near the I-15 and Eastern Ave. Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade, 711 Marks Street, Suite C.; 2390 E. Serene Ave. Suite 420.

Boulder Highway: A new food court at Boulder Station Hotel and Casino has six popular Las Vegas eateries including Tacos El Pastor, La Flor de Michoacán, Sbarro, Capriotti’s, Teriyaki Madness, and Wingstop. Boulder Station Food Court, 4111 Boulder Hwy, Open daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Strip: Jack Binion’s Steak is now open at Bally’s Las Vegas as the resort continues to transform into Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Named after Jack Binion, the former president and COO of Horseshoe Casino and son of original Horseshoe Club owner Benny Binion, the steakhouse aims to hearken back to Old Vegas with none other than prime rib as one of its signature menu items. Jack Binion’s Steak, 3645 S Las Vegas Blvd., Open daily 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The Strip: Gen Korean BBQ House is open at the Miracle Mile Shops, making it the third location in Nevada. In addition to the premium meats and traditional Korean dishes, the Miracle Mile Shops location is offering specialty rolls and izakaya dishes on the all-you-can-eat menu. Gen Korean BBQ House, 3663 S Las Vegas Blvd., Open 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

The Strip: Top Round, the Los Angeles restaurant brand known for its slow-roasted, real roast beef sandwiches, opened its first Nevada location The Park on The Strip. The eatery serves a fast-casual menu of roast beef sandwiches, hand-breaded chicken sandwiches, all-beef jumbo hot dogs, and curly fries. Top Round, 3782 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, Open 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The Strip: Crossroads Kitchen, which bills itself as the first fully vegan fine dining restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip and the quick-service outpost CB Crossroads Burgers are open at Resorts World. Crossroads serves fully vegan pastas and pizza. Crossroads Kitchen, 3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.