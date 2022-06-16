 clock menu more-arrow no yes

LA Sandwiches, Hawaiian Lemonade, and Five More Recent Openings

A running list of brand new restaurants

by Janna Karel
From the Las Vegas Strip to neighborhood strip malls, new restaurants, cafes, and bars are opening across the Las Vegas Valley.

The following are just some of the restaurants that have recently opened. It will be updated periodically.

Risers at Gäbi Boutique Donut &amp; Pastry
Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry brings the charm of Chinatown’s Gäbi Coffee & Bakery to Henderson with a focus on doughnuts and mochi doughnuts. At 1,200 square feet, the boutique is about half the size of the original location. Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry (136 N Stephanie St Suite 130) is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. It has a sign on the door.

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade is opening three new locations in Southern Nevada this summer.

The eateries, known for their lemonades and light bites, are open near Galleria at Sunset (711 Marks Street, Suite C.) and near the I-15 and Eastern Ave (2390 E. Serene Ave. Suite 420). A third location will open at Town Square Las Vegas (6587 Las Vegas Blvd South) on July 9.

A new food court at Boulder Station Hotel and Casino has six popular Las Vegas eateries including Tacos El Pastor, La Flor de Michoacán, Sbarro, Capriotti’s, Teriyaki Madness, and Wingstop.

Boulder Station Food Court (4111 Boulder Hwy) is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jack Binion’s Steak is now open at Bally’s Las Vegas as the resort continues to transform into Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Named after Jack Binion, the former president and COO of Horseshoe Casino and son of original Horseshoe Club owner Benny Binion, the steakhouse aims to hearken back to Old Vegas with none other than prime rib as one of its signature menu items.

The steakhouse (3645 S Las Vegas Blvd.) is open daily from 5 to 10:30 p.m.

Gen Korean BBQ House is open at the Miracle Mile Shops (3663 S Las Vegas Blvd.), making it the third location in Nevada. In addition to the premium meats and traditional Korean dishes, the Miracle Mile Shops location is offering specialty rolls and izakaya dishes on the all-you-can-eat menu.

Top Round, the Los Angeles restaurant brand known for its slow-roasted, real roast beef sandwiches, opened its first Nevada location The Park on The Strip (3782 S. Las Vegas Boulevard).

The eatery serves a fast-casual menu of roast beef sandwiches, hand-breaded chicken sandwiches, all-beef jumbo hot dogs, and curly fries.

Crossroads Kitchen, which bills itself as the first fully vegan fine dining restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip and the quick-service outpost CB Crossroads Burgers are open at Resorts World. Crossroads (3000 S Las Vegas Blvd) serves fully vegan pastas and pizza.

