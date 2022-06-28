Pine Dining Cookout to Open at Site of Former Mt. Charleston Lodge

Ten months after an early morning fire erupted at the Mt. Charleston Lodge and burned down the restaurant and bar, the site of the lodge will transform into Pine Dining: A Summer Chef Cookout Series.

Hosted in an elevated temporary structure on the site of the former lodge, Pine Dining will host a series of weekend pop-ups featuring local chefs.

Chefs from Las Vegas restaurants will bring unique menus to Saturday cookouts that will consist of food stations and Sunday dinners where chefs will guide small groups through a menu of three or four courses.

Each event will donate 100% of net proceeds to a corresponding non-profit organization of each chef’s choice.

Ellis Island owns the lodge, which featured an A-frame building with a 20-foot loft ceiling and high windows opposite the lounge. The popular destination for hikers often offered temperatures 20 to 30 degrees cooler than Las Vegas. Crews moved one step closer to rebuilding the lodge when the last remnants of the building were demolished earlier this year.

“The Mt. Charleston Lodge is such a landmark for so many members of our community and we were so overwhelmed by the response when we lost the lodge,” says Ellis Island General Manager Christina Ellis. “We want to give people a reason to get back up to Mt. Charleston and have community events. We figured what’s better than a food and beverage-style event.”

Participating chefs will include Chef James Trees of Esther’s Kitchen, Justin Hall of Main Street Provisions, Colin Fukunaga and Robert “Mags” Magsalin of Fukuburger, Dan Coughlin of Le Thai, Sam Marvin of Echo & Rig and Nicole Brisson of Brezza.

“We told chefs they don’t have to cook something coming out of the restaurants. Be as creative as you want,” says Ellis. “These pop-up styles are becoming more popular because it gives you that experience from a chef who you still enjoy dining with.”

The weekend events start on July 23 and will extend through August 14 with more dates planned.

Saturday cookouts will cost $75 and accommodate about 300 people and Sunday dinners will cost $175 and accommodate about 75 people. All events will offer indoor and outdoor seating with panoramic views of the mountain.

Parking is unavailable on the mountain. A shuttle service with pick-up locations throughout the valley will be available to purchase with Pine Dining tickets. Mt Charleston Cabins are also available for booking.

Tickets are available online.