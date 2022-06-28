Two of David Chang’s Restaurants Have Abruptly Closed on the Las Vegas Strip

Two of David Chang’s restaurants on the Las Vegas Strip have abruptly closed. The final night of service for high-end restaurant Majordōmo Meat & Fish and quick-service Moon Palace at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas was June 5.

Majordomo announced both closings on Instagram, but did not offer a reason for the closure.

The Venetian did not provide an explanation for why the restaurants have closed. In a statement, a spokesperson for the hotel said, “We would like to thank Chef David Chang for his innovative contributions to the resort’s culinary program. We appreciate the hard work and dedication from everyone at Majordomo and Moon Palace.”

Majordomo and Moon Palace mark the first restaurant closures at the hotel following the $4 billion acquisition of it by real estate investment trust VICI Properties in February.

Majordomo opened in December 2019 with a bar and lounge, a raw bar, a wine room, and a private dining room. Menu items included flatbread with dips, raw seafood and a $298 40-ounce bone-in ribeye. Nearby, the counter-service eatery Moon Palace served sliders, fresh potato chips, and marshmallow hand pies.

Chang has been a controversial figure in recent years due to the work environment at his restaurants. An essay posted by Eater in 2018 recalled Chang’s “explosive anger” and specific outbursts and insults he hurled at his employees.

In her essay, Hannah Selinger, the corporate beverage director for Momofuku in 2008, wrote that she had worked in many restaurants before but, “in all my years of restaurant work, I had never seen anything like the roiling, red-faced, screaming, pulsing, wrath-filled man that was David Chang.”

Chang still has a presence in Vegas, including his flagship restaurant Momofuku and Bang Bar inside Block 16 Urban Food Hall at The Cosmopolitan.

David Chang is producing shows for Hulu in partnership with Vox Media Studios, part of Eater’s parent company, Vox Media. No Eater staff member is involved in the production of those shows, and this does not impact coverage on Eater.