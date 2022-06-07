 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Opens Three Las Vegas Locations

Wow Wow serves up all-natural lemonade, acai bowls, gourmet toasts, and more

by Janna Karel
Acai bowls and lemonade Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade is opening three new locations in Southern Nevada this summer.

A frequent vendor at downtown’s First Friday Las Vegas events, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade is opening three permanent locations on the Ninth Island.

A Henderson location opened May 28 near Galleria at Sunset. One Las Vegas location opened May 24 near the I-15 and Silverado Ranch Boulevard and a third location will open at Town Square Las Vegas on July 9.

Wow Wow launched in 2012 in Maui and built a following at farmers markets and night markets for its lemonade, cold-brew coffee, acai bowls, and reusable mason jar program.

Plated avocado toast and strawberry toast and two beverages with ice, one brown and one blue Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

Matt Chu, who owns the two Las Vegas locations, says Wow Wow is known best for its Lava Flow, which he describes as a pina colada with strawberry puree and a toast topped with sweet and tart lilikoi butter, strawberry, and macadamia nuts.

Terrica Jamssens, who co-owns the Henderson location with her husband Daryle, says that all the lemonades, including the Blue Hawaiian lemonade with coconut and blue spirulina can be served in reusable mason jars.

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade, 711 Marks Street, Suite C.; 2390 E. Serene Ave. Suite 420; 6587 Las Vegas Blvd South

