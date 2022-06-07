Tacos El Pastor Opens New Location at Boulder Station Food Court

Tacos El Pastor and La Flor de Michoacán launched two new Las Vegas locations with the opening of a new food court at Boulder Station Hotel and Casino.

The all-new food court has six popular Las Vegas eateries including Tacos El Pastor, La Flor de Michoacán, Sbarro, Capriotti’s, Teriyaki Madness and Wingstop.

The third location for Tacos El Pastor marks the first casino venue for the local-favorite taco restaurant.

“We are very excited to be in the casino,” says Tony Saroya, manager of Tacos El Pastor. “Now we are just waiting for the response from people.”

The taco restaurant serves asada, lengua, and al pastor tacos, with meat that is marinated for hours and slow-cooked.

La Flor de Michoacán’s new location offers a selection of handmade ice cream and paleta flavors including gansito, chongos, rose petal, and guava.

Located along the casino floor, the 12,700 square-foot food court features multiple seating areas with approximately 315 seats.

Boulder Station Food Court, 4111 Boulder Hwy, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.