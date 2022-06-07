 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tacos El Pastor Opens New Location at Boulder Station Food Court

Tacos El Pastor and La Flor de Michoacán open locations at new food court

by Janna Karel
Front of Tacos El Pastor in food court
Tacos El Pastor
Boulder Station Hotel and Casino

Tacos El Pastor and La Flor de Michoacán launched two new Las Vegas locations with the opening of a new food court at Boulder Station Hotel and Casino.

The all-new food court has six popular Las Vegas eateries including Tacos El Pastor, La Flor de Michoacán, Sbarro, Capriotti’s, Teriyaki Madness and Wingstop.

Front of La Flor de Michoacán at food court
La Flor de Michoacán
Boulder Station Hotel and Casino

The third location for Tacos El Pastor marks the first casino venue for the local-favorite taco restaurant.

“We are very excited to be in the casino,” says Tony Saroya, manager of Tacos El Pastor. “Now we are just waiting for the response from people.”

The taco restaurant serves asada, lengua, and al pastor tacos, with meat that is marinated for hours and slow-cooked.

La Flor de Michoacán’s new location offers a selection of handmade ice cream and paleta flavors including gansito, chongos, rose petal, and guava.

Located along the casino floor, the 12,700 square-foot food court features multiple seating areas with approximately 315 seats.

Boulder Station Food Court, 4111 Boulder Hwy, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tacos El Pastor

3049 Las Vegas Boulevard S., Las Vegas, NV 89109
Foursquare

Boulder Station

4111 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV 89121 (702) 432-7777 Visit Website

