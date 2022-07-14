French Onion Soup Dumplings May Get New Life at Stanton Social Las Vegas Spin-off

Chef Chris Santos is debuting a spin-off of his New York restaurant, Stanton Social, on the Las Vegas Strip. Stanton Social Prime is expected to open at Caesars Palace in winter 2022, in the former Searsucker space, adjacent to Omnia Nightclub.

The new restaurant will feature some of the over-the-top dishes that the Lower East Side Stanton Social became famous for, like French onion soup dumplings and “Philly cheesesteak” truffle and goat cheese fondue, in addition to yet-to-be-revealed new menu items. Stanton Social Prime will become Santos’s second Las Vegas venture with Tao Group Hospitality, joining Beauty and Essex over at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Stanton Social closed in 2018 after 15 years in New York City as the result of an ending lease. It was one of the first NYC restaurants by TAO Group — the dining and nightlife group that operates brands like Hakkasan, Marquee, and LAVO.

In 2019, Santos told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Stanton Social was his “baby,” his first restaurant. “My first priority really is to keep that brand alive, while it still has name recognition and value,” Santos said at the time.