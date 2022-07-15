Less Than One Month After Opening, the Chancellor Speakeasy Closes

The Chancellor at El Dorado Cantina at Tivoli Village, which opened in late May with ample online interest for its speakeasy-style location and new menu, has closed.

In October of 2021, the hidden restaurant inside El Dorado Cantina opened as La Cocina Exclusivo. It then changed its name to Exclusivo in late January of this year, before transforming into the Chancellor in late May.

The Chancellor closed on June 18.

The 40-seat experience at La Cocina Exclusivo was headed by a former chef at Twist by Pierre Gagnaire and could be found concealed behind a sliding door and up a set of stairs inside El Dorado Cantina. The menu featured food that was more progressive and fusion-inspired than that of the Mexican restaurant in which it was housed, with dishes like chicken karaage tacos, shrimp tempura tacos, whole branzino with rice noodles and poblano sauce, and tamales with yellow curry shrimp and crab.

When Exclusivo closed to make way for its new speakeasy, the Chancellor, the restaurant shifted to a fine dining experience with Italian, Mexican, French, and American fare, with a menu that included Chinese chicken salad, crispy vegetarian sushi rice, a jalapeno corn souffle and shareable turkey dinner with mashed potatoes, stuffing, and cranberry sauce.

The Chancellor featured a dim interior with modern chandeliers and velvet red bar stools. A bookcase concealed another, even more secretive, dining room.

In the month or so it was open, the Chancellor gained a notable presence on the TikToks and Instagram feeds of Las Vegas food influencers.

A spokesperson for El Dorado Cantina said the Chancellor closed because, “they were unable to accommodate the influx of guests and it would be better served to look for a larger space for the concept.”

The space is still used as overflow for El Dorado Cantina and events such as a tequila pairing dinner and private event bookings.

“Due to overwhelming demand, The Chancellor will be relocating to a larger venue in the near future,” said the spokesperson.