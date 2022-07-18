Multimillion-Dollar Raising Cane’s Opens Las Vegas Strip Location

A new Raising Cane’s location is opening on the Las Vegas Strip.

The local favorite for fast food chicken fingers opens at the Showcase Mall on Tuesday, with bold decor in lieu of a drive-thru.

A two-story LED screen on its facade gives way to the casual restaurant decked in neon lights, life-size artwork, a deconstructed disco ball, a glass elevator, and a private gnome casino hidden under the stairs.

The two-story restaurant is the 14th in the Las Vegas Valley.

Paperwork in July of 2021 confirmed that the 25-year-old chain planned to spend an estimated $185,300 to demolish two floors to the south of the mall’s food court and allocated an estimated $1,550,000 to also overhaul the 3,883-square-foot space.

The new Raising Cane’s location, which joins other mall tenants Olive Garden and the attraction FlyOver, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.