Three Las Vegas-Area Casinos to Be Demolished for Land Sales

Three Station Casinos in Southern Nevada that cater to locals are slated for demolition.

by Janna Karel
Texas Station casino entrance
Texas Station
Station Casinos

Red Rock Resorts, the corporate owner of Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, and Fiesta Henderson, said the trio of properties will close permanently and will be demolished to reposition the land for sale.

The three casinos never reopened following Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order that all nonessential businesses shutter to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in March 2020.

In August 2020, executives at Station Casinos had said that four of its local casinos had no reopening timeline. During the company’s earnings call, chairman and CEO of Station’s parent company Red Rock Resorts Frank Fertitta III, told investors that the coronavirus pandemic painted an uncertain future for the Palms, Fiesta Rancho, Texas Station in North Las Vegas, and Fiesta Henderson.

“We don’t know if, or when, we’re going to reopen any of the closed properties,” Fertitta told investors during that call.

Sisolak allowed casinos to reopen on June 4 of 2020, and Station Casinos brought back all but those four resorts with limited amenities.

Palms Casino Resort finally reopened in April of this year, under the ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, who bought the property from Station Casinos for $650 million.

“We are pleased that approximately one-third of the Team Members from each of these three properties are already working at another Station Casinos property, and we hope that number will grow,” Scott Kreeger, President of Station Casinos, said in a statement.

The hotel towers and facilities at Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, and Fiesta Henderson— with the exception of the ice rink at Fiesta Rancho, which will remain open — will be demolished.

Station also owns the Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch, and Palace Station, among other properties.

The company is currently building a new property, the Durango Casino and Resort, on a vacant site near the 215 and Durango Drive. It is expected to open in 2023.

Foursquare

Fiesta Rancho Hotel & Casino

2400 N Rancho Dr, North Las Vegas, NV 89032 (702) 631-7000 Visit Website

Texas Station

2101 Texas Star Lane, , NV 89032 (702) 631-1000 Visit Website
Foursquare

Fiesta Henderson

777 W Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89015 +1 702-558-7000 Visit Website

Palms

, , CA

