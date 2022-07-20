Mob Museum to Expand With New Entertainment and Food Programs

The National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, better known as the Mob Museum, announced that it has purchased a nearly 30,000-square-foot parcel of land directly to its east.

The downtown Las Vegas museum plans to use the additional space to build out facilities for administration, exhibitions, archives, and entertainment programs and new food and beverage facilities.

The Mob Museum released a statement saying, “While we are still in the early stages of planning, we are eager to build upon our current food and beverage programs through the lens of historical events to provide our guests with additional entertaining, authentic, memorable and delicious experiences.”

Currently, the Mob Museum operates the Underground Speakeasy and Distillery. The Prohibition-style basement bar opened in 2018 and can be accessed by providing a password at the door.

The 2,814-square-foot speakeasy indulges in the mobster era that is exhibited upstairs and is decorated with real clothing from the 1920s, artifacts like hidden flasks, historical photos and one portrait that swings open to reveal a VIP room. The distillery features a 5-gallon whiskey still where moonshine is made.

The museum says that the new land parcel, bordered to the south by Stewart Avenue and to the east and northeast by Fourth Street, will provide greater flexibility in constructing additional facilities, while respecting the integrity of the Museum’s historic building.