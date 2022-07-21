Ghostbar Ultra Lounge Finally Returns to the Palms

Ghostbar debuted at the Palms Casino Resort in 2001 as one of the best views in the city. Perched atop the 55th floor, the popular bar and lounge looked out over the entire Las Vegas skyline and became a destination for both locals and visitors alike. This summer, it finally reopens.

The nighttime hotspot shuttered abruptly in September 2017 as part of a series of closures and renovations ahead of the opening of Kaos Dayclub & Nightclub at the Palms. Clique Hospitality opened Apex Social Club in May 2018, taking over the Ghostbar space. When the Palms reopened in April under the new ownership of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, following the pandemic-triggered closure, Apex did not reopen with it.

In what the Palms is calling a “ghostly disappearing act,” Ghostbar will be back on August 3. Visitors to the revived space will be whisked up via a private elevator to the 55th floor. The lounge offers views of Red Rock Canyon, downtown Las Vegas, and the Strip. An outdoor deck lives just off the side of the building, where a translucent barrier provides a background of the Las Vegas skyline.

Pop-up performances will intermingle with music provided by deejays, live bands, and local artist Midnight Skye. The new thematic cocktail menu includes the Witching Hour with gin and elderflower tonic, the Ghost Story with spicy tequila, strawberry, peach, and basil, and the shareable $95 Witches Brew.

Ghostbar underwent a renovation back in 2013, in which its green and gray color scheme was replaced with chandeliers, a fireplace of candles, and a palette of whites, blacks and fuchsias. When Apex took over, it did so with dark furnishings, a metal-trimmed bar, and 3,000-pound humanoid sculptures encased in glass.

The Palms has described the new Ghostbar only as sleek, intimate, and inviting.