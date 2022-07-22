 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sushi and Crawfish Restaurants are Coming to 3rd Street in Downtown Las Vegas

Plus, changes to Pho Ga Tony Tony and Napal Baji Pub

by Janna Karel
View of Downtown Grand in front of the Fremont Street Experience
Downtown Grand
Downtown Grand

Downtown Grand Hotel and Casino will introduce two new restaurants this year. Beloved seafood-boil-in-a-bag chain Hot N Juicy Crawfish plans to open its newest location in September and Yama Sushi is planned to open in early 2023. Neighboring the steakhouse Triple George Grill at the corner of 3rd Street and Stewart Avenue, Hot N Juicy adopts 8,750 square feet to serve crawfish, king crab legs, raw oysters, chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, and more. This winter, Yama Sushi will open its fourth location at 3rd Street at Ogden Avenue to serve both a la carte and all-you-can-eat sushi.

Pho Ga Tony Tony Changes Name

Pho Ga Tony Tony in Chinatown is now Pho Ga Bac Bac. The Vietnamese restaurant known for Chef Tony Le’s chicken pho will soon be open 24 hours under the new name. Restaurant staff say to expect a small number of menu changes.

Napal Baji Pub reopens as Napal Baji BBQ

Napal Baji, which translates to “flared pants” in Korean, has transformed its popular late-night pub into a Korean Barbecue restaurant. The restaurant aims to embody the atmosphere of the ‘80s with live music and affordable food. The revamped menu features three all-you-can-eat options with barbecue items like brisket, pork belly, and teriyaki chicken and appetizers including kimchi fried rice, tteokbokki, and shrimp tempura.

Wing Zone opens in North Las Vegas

A new Wing Zone location is open in North Las Vegas. Owned by the Las Vegas sandwich company Capriotti’s, Wing Zone focuses on bone-in wings, boneless wings, and hand-breaded tenders. The new restaurant is located at 1513 West Craig Rd and combos of wings, fries, and a drink are priced from $13 to $18.

