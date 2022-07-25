Lotus of Siam to Open at Red Rock Resort as Part of Casino-Wide Transformation

A third Lotus of Siam location is planned to open at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa as part of a casino-wide transformation at the Summerlin casino.

Since 2012, Lotus of Siam has been a long-time member of the Eater 38. The northern Thai restaurant is known for Thai-style stews and coconut-less curries, all served with heat levels from 1 to 10. Menu highlights include the nam-prik-ong red chili dip, roasted duck curry, and thum-ka-noon with its mix of pork, tomato, jackfruit, and spices. The third location will open inside the casino in partnership with the newly launched Bua Food Group owners Penny Chutima and Lou Abin. It is slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Red Rock Resort also announced plans for an all-new Greek restaurant, Naxos Taverna, which will open next to Lotus of Siam and the new 13-seat Kallisto Oyster Bar.

In its first-ever expansion in over forty years, the popular Henderson Nielsen’s Frozen Custard will join the food court at Red Rock in early 2023 with its thick concrete shakes, sundaes, and cups and cones.

The resort also plans to open a casino bar between Lotus of Siam and Naxos Taverna, two new Starbucks locations, and an adults-only pool lounge just steps away from the resort’s main pool.