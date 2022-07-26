New Dining Experience on Las Vegas Strip Accommodates Six People at a Time

A new dining experience allows visitors to dine for brunch or dinner among the flowers, waterfalls, and botanical spectacles inside the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

Only six guests at a time may dine at the Garden Table, a new inclusion located beneath the whimsical canopy of the seasonal jungle-themed exhibit at Bellagio. The table is located at the center of the “Jungle of Dreams” display and is surrounded by towering depictions of 20-foot-tall lions, pink flamingos, and giraffes that nearly reach the atrium’s glass ceiling — each meticulously designed with flowers and seeds. Nearly 10,000 plants and flowers comprise the display and surround the platform that has been repurposed from a popular photo spot to a very small dining room.

Two restaurants that neighbor the conservatory, Michael Mina Bellagio and Sadelle’s Café, offer prix fixe menus for the Garden Table.

Dinner from Michael Mina includes five family-style courses that highlight the restaurant’s seafood offerings, including a miso-marinated yellowtail collar, a broiled whole fish with ginger and scallion, and tuna poke with lotus root. Dinner is available for $250 per person from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Brunch from Sadelle’s Café includes the restaurant’s popular bagel tower along with smoked salmon and the classic bagel accouterments like tomato, cucumber, and capers. Other brunch items include sticky buns, avocado toast and a grapefruit brulee cocktail. Brunch is $75 per person and offered daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Reservations can be made online.