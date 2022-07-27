Three Las Vegas Restaurants are Keeping the Choco Taco Alive — at Least For a Little While

Klondike confirmed that it has killed the Choco Taco. And while ice cream aficionados across the country mourn the loss of the chocolate-and-nut-coated treat, three Las Vegas purveyors of frozen taco-shaped novelties are swooping in with their own versions — or a limited run of the last remaining treats.

Happy Ending Ice Cream Tacos

Happy Ending Chocolate in Las Vegas first launched their ice cream tacos at the Life is Beautiful festival of 2019. These tacos are more colorful than those of the Choco variety, and are available in a rotation of childhood-inspired flavors like birthday cake, orange creamsicle, and milk and cookies. Tacos are made with pastel waffle cone shells, swirls of ice cream, and are topped with a chocolate or candy coating.

Xenon Mallari, the owner of Happy Ending, says he has been hearing a lot of encouragement since Klondike’s announcement. “A lot of people have been approaching me about investing in the company and taking over the world,” he says with a laugh. “I enjoy sustainable growth and seeing my customers. When the time is right, we’ll make our move.”

Mallari sells the hand-made tacos at pop-ups and farmer’s markets across the Las Vegas Valley. Upcoming pop-ups include those at Bad Beat Brewing on July 28 from 6 to 9 p.m., at Downtown Summerlin on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at Mountain’s Edge Regional Park on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Black Tap Choco Taco Shake

Black Tap at the Venetian Resort serves an over-the-top milkshake with a Choco Taco inside — until supplies of the discontinued Klondike treat runs out. The Churro Choco Taco CrazyShake is a Cinnamon Toast Crunch shake with a vanilla frosted cinnamon rim topped with a Choco Taco, churros, whipped cream & dulce de leche.

Màs Por Favor Choco Taco Sundae

Màs Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila employs the Mexican restaurant’s own version of an ice cream taco in its sundae. The treat is filled with vanilla ice cream and cinnamon sugar and topped with white chocolate truffle Magic Shell. The taco is served with chocolate ice cream and whipped cream.