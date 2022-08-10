If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Martha Stewart’s First-Ever Restaurant Is About to Open on the Las Vegas Strip

Lifestyle icon Martha Stewart will debut her first-ever restaurant at the Paris Las Vegas this weekend. The highly anticipated new restaurant, the Bedford by Martha Stewart, is now accepting reservations, which are available from 5 p.m on August 13.

While Stewart has published nearly 100 books on cooking and entertaining, the Bedford will be the first foray into full-service dining for the businesswoman, TV personality, and Snoop Dogg bestie. According to a release, the Bedford aims to offer guests an authentic glimpse into how she entertains in her own home. “We have worked tirelessly to bring my farmhouse in Bedford, New York to life in Las Vegas, and I think visitors will be enchanted by what we have come up with,” Stewart said in a release.

Designed by Stewart, the 194-seat restaurant takes direct inspiration from her 1925 country farmhouse in Bedford, New York — the same farmhouse in which she opted to serve the home detention portion of her sentence in 2005. The design includes an accurate replica of her dining room and decor in a neutral, subtle color palette, while the restaurant’s kitchen features white marble counters and hanging copper pans. The restaurant also features a patio dining area, located beneath the fake sky of the outdoor-themed area of the casino.

According to a release, the Bedford will prioritize local sourcing for the menu, which includes a classic nicoise salad with olive oil-packed tuna and vermouth-dressed potatoes and a starter of oysters Rockefeller with spinach and watercress.

A whole, roast herb chicken will be carved tableside, and Martha’s smashed baked potato with creme fraiche is also smashed right at the table. Stewart’s signature dessert for the restaurant is an upside-down lemon meringue pie. The beverage menu offers Stewart’s California chardonnay Martha’s Chard and a frozen pomegranate Martha-tini cocktail.

Stewart joins other celebrity restaurants at the Paris: Gordon Ramsay Steak, the grab-and-go Brioche By Guy Savoy, Vanderpump à Paris by Lisa Vanderpump, Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay, and the third local Nobu expansion from Nobu Matsuhisa.

While the Bedford marks Stewart’s first full-service restaurant, she formerly owned the counter-service Martha Stewart Café at the Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia offices on West 26th Street in New York City. The café closed in 2019.

Beginning August 13, the Bedford by Martha Stewart at Paris Las Vegas will be open for dinner from 5 to 10:30 p.m. daily. Reservations are available online.