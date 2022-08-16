Dinner and a Show: At Martha Stewart’s New Restaurant, Smashed Potatoes Double as Entertainment

Martha Stewart’s Bedford restaurant finally opened at Paris Las Vegas on Saturday.

In addition to a replica of her home dining room, “Martha-rita” and “Martha-tini” cocktails, and beautifully plated oysters Rockefeller, Stewart’s first-ever restaurant serves a potato dish that is hand-smashed tableside.

Much like for preparations of tableside guacamole or Caesar salad, a server at the 194-seat restaurant modeled after Stewart’s New York home rolls a small table into the dining room— this one equipped with a wooden cutting board and a baked potato. Then the server raises a potato to about shoulder-level and swiftly wallops the tuber into the cutting board.

Every time someone orders one of Martha’s Smashed Baked Potatoes, a server will smash the spud right alongside the table, then shape the pounded potato into a tidy little vessel for creme fraiche, chives and bacon lardons for $15.95.

If you would like to splurge on your trampled tater, you may upgrade your smashed potato with Golden Osetra caviar, creme fraiche, and chives...for a mere $100 more.

Other dishes at the new Las Vegas Strip restaurant include a classic nicoise salad with olive oil-packed tuna and vermouth-dressed potatoes, a whole roast chicken with herbed breadcrumbs, and potato-filled pierogis with brown butter — and the optional add-on of caviar. The whole menu is available online.