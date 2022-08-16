 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dinner and a Show: At Martha Stewart’s New Restaurant, Smashed Potatoes Double as Entertainment

Martha Stewart’s first restaurant features a potato dish that is smashed tableside

by Janna Karel
Martha Stewart standing in front of the sign at the Bedford
Martha Stewart at the Bedford
Martha Stewart’s Bedford restaurant finally opened at Paris Las Vegas on Saturday.

In addition to a replica of her home dining room, “Martha-rita” and “Martha-tini” cocktails, and beautifully plated oysters Rockefeller, Stewart’s first-ever restaurant serves a potato dish that is hand-smashed tableside.

A plate of oysters Rockefeller with lemon wedges at the center
Oysters Rockefeller at the Bedford
Much like for preparations of tableside guacamole or Caesar salad, a server at the 194-seat restaurant modeled after Stewart’s New York home rolls a small table into the dining room— this one equipped with a wooden cutting board and a baked potato. Then the server raises a potato to about shoulder-level and swiftly wallops the tuber into the cutting board.

Martha Stewart takes the baked potato to dramatic levels at her new restaurant. | Emmy Kasten

Every time someone orders one of Martha’s Smashed Baked Potatoes, a server will smash the spud right alongside the table, then shape the pounded potato into a tidy little vessel for creme fraiche, chives and bacon lardons for $15.95.

If you would like to splurge on your trampled tater, you may upgrade your smashed potato with Golden Osetra caviar, creme fraiche, and chives...for a mere $100 more.

Other dishes at the new Las Vegas Strip restaurant include a classic nicoise salad with olive oil-packed tuna and vermouth-dressed potatoes, a whole roast chicken with herbed breadcrumbs, and potato-filled pierogis with brown butter — and the optional add-on of caviar. The whole menu is available online.

The Bedford by Martha Stewart

3655 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 946-4361 Visit Website

