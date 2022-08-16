Randy’s Donuts Is Now Slinging Famous Doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas

California’s 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts now has a new doughnut shop in Las Vegas.

The original location in Inglewood is known in equal parts for its appearances in movies like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!, its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign, and for its hand-made fluffy doughnuts. Like its predecessor, the new location at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard has a drive-thru and is slinging sprinkle iced cake, chocolate iced cruller, and maple doughnuts topped with churros 24 hours a day.

The doughnut shop is still waiting for its larger-than-life doughnut to be installed. Owner Mark Kelegian says it will arrive in a few months. But for now, a roughly seven-foot-tall doughnut sits in the parking lot in front of the shop, concealed partially on opening day by the line of cars that extends from the drive-thru and snakes down Rainbow Blvd.

The small doughnut shop features a glass display case filled with treats glazed with pastel frostings, and one wall decorated with photos of the iconic California shop. Most of the over 60 varieties of doughnuts are priced under $3.

More locations of the doughnut shop are planned, including a location on Charleston, near Summerlin, that is planned to open by the end of this year, one at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Cameron Street, and another at Hacienda Avenue and Fort Apache Road.

“And then we’ve got two surprises coming that I can’t mention yet,” says Kelegian. “But we will, we got to sign the line that’s dotted first.”

Kelegian estimates that 13,000 doughnuts pass through the windows of the Inglewood landmark location daily. He credits the hand-made aspect of the doughnuts for the shop’s success.

“You know, everyone’s using conveyor belts and automatic machines. And that just doesn’t produce the kind of doughnut that we want to sell,” says Kelegian. “In Inglewood, they come see the largest doughnut in the world. But they come back for the doughnuts.”