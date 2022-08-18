$20 Million Steakhouse to Open on Top of the Strip’s Newest Complex

A $20 million steakhouse is in the works to sit atop a new four-story retail and hospitality center smack dab in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip. The building, named Project 63, is expected to open in fall of this year at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Ocean Prime will be the complex’s anchor restaurant.

This will be the first Las Vegas location and 18th overall location for steak and seafood restaurant Open Prime, which also has locations in U.S. cities like Beverly Hills, Boston, and Washington D.C. When it opens in spring 2023, the 14,500-square-foot restaurant will include more than 400 seats, two bars, three private dining rooms and a nearly 2,500-square-foot terrace four stories above the Las Vegas Strip.

The Cameron Mitchell Restaurants group, which owns Ocean Prime, plans to invest $20 million into the restaurant. The restaurant design will feature a lounge inspired by the sea, with shades of blue and soft wave elements. The main dining room will be decorated with earthy colors and deep blue ocean shades. Renderings of the restaurant’s design show a number of elaborate decorative touches, including a ceiling fancifully illuminated with a feathery chandelier and flooring with a wavy pattern meant to emulate a sandy beach. Even the bathroom renderings show dark textured walls, bold ottomans, and gold hardware.

Ocean Prime’s menu will offer steaks and seafood, including a smoking shellfish tower, piled high with all manner of lobster and crab legs, with each of three tiers oozing smoke from dry ice chips. Other menu highlights include sea scallops with Parmesan risotto, original cocktails like the dry ice-infused Berries and Bubbles, and a ten-layer carrot cake for dessert.

“We have been searching for a Las Vegas location for quite some time, and once we set sights on this space with its desirable locale and views of the action on the Strip, we were confident we had found the perfect spot,” said Cameron Mitchell, founder and CEO of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, in a release.

When it is completed, 63 will be located at a busy area of the Las Vegas Strip, and at the site of the never-completed, structurally unsound Harmon hotel tower, which was dismantled in 2015. The multi-level retail and hospitality complex will span more than 243,000 square feet. An additional 63 tenants will be announced soon.

The complex is being developed by Las Vegas-based Brett Torino, owner of Torino Companies, and New York developer Flag Luxury Group. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Torino and Flag Luxury first teamed up to develop the Harmon Center retail center, which is located across the street from 63 and Hawaiian Marketplace, and which may soon be torn down.

When it opens next year, Ocean Prime will join the newly opened Toca Madera, located between the Aria and the Shops at Crystals, as another upscale steakhouse in the City Center area.