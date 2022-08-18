Henderson Restaurant to Reopen as Destination for Dry-Aged Beef, Pork, Duck, and Fish

Chef and owner Matthew Meyer is readying to launch his new restaurant 138° in the space of his previous Henderson spot, Served Global Dining. Meyer, a punk rock enthusiast, says the name comes from the temperature at which a steak is finished and from the song “We are 138,” by the Misfits. The shuttered Served offered a broad menu that spanned several types of cuisine, including Jewish matzoh brie, El Salvadorian pupusas, Korean bibimbap, and Peruvian Lomo Saltado.

Meyer says 138 offers him the opportunity to zero in on one specialty. “We wanted to be more focused and work with the quality of proteins we wanted to work with,” says Meyer, who is currently touring farms in California. “It felt like time for a fresh start.” Meyer describes dry-aging as a controlled rot and fermentation of the meat. “All the moisture leaves the protein, condensing the flavor. Over time, bacteria and enzymes in the meat break down and you get different flavors that can be nutty, or like truffle, blue cheese, and buttery popcorn.”

Dishes served in the 5,200-square-foot restaurant will include shrimp and grits with marcona almonds and fennel butter, chilled lobster borscht with roasted beets, a seed-crusted lamb chop with risotto, and a ground burger with a house-made A1 sauce. The restaurant design will feature a center fire pit lounge, a grand piano for entertaining, and a dry aging display. Meyer expects to open 138 on September 25.

Flanker Kitchen and Sports Bar to open on Las Vegas Strip

Flanker Kitchen and Sports Bar will open at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in summer of 2023. Located at the entrance to The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, near the walkway to Allegiant Stadium, the restaurant and sports bar will serve burgers, sliders, shareable tacos, and salads and bowls. Flanker will also offer a wide selection of draft and bottled beer. The “Flanker To Go” walk-up window will serve grab-and-go for sports fans making their way to and from the stadium. Dining areas include a 102-seat main dining room, a 66-seat sports bar and lounge, a private dining room, a small patio, and a hidden private karaoke and game day viewing and dining area.

Golden Fog temporarily closes

Golden Fog Coffee in the Arts District has closed. The previous owners announced in a Facebook post that they were stepping away and that a new coffee shop will take its place. In 45 to 60 days, a new coffee shop headed by owner Taylor Chaney will debut with a remodeled interior, specialty coffee drinks, and what Chaney describes as “coffee on a mission.”

Hard Hat Lounge Changes Ownership

Ownership at the Hard Hat Lounge is changing hands with a new owner taking over on September 1. Guerrilla Pizza, which operates inside the bar, intends to remain open for pick-up during the transition while the bar may shutter in early September for renovations. A manager says that, when the bar reopens, gaming will be suspended for up to one year.

Voltaggio at Bellagio Returns

The Voltaggio at Bellagio takeover returns as television stars, judges, and celebrity chefs Michael and Bryan Voltaggio debut a new set of dishes during their second Harvest restaurant takeover at Bellagio Resort and Casino on August 30 through September 10. During the event, the duo will prepare Italian-American dishes such as bruschetta, chicken picatta, margherita pizza, and osso buco.