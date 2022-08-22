 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PBR Rock Bar Abruptly Exits The Strip, Claims Landlord Says The Country Bar Is ‘Not a Fit’

“We were unable to reach a new deal with the landlord,” says PBR owner

by Janna Karel

PBR Rock Bar and Grill is ending its 12-year run at Miracle Mile Shops on the Las Vegas Strip.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking that after two years of negotiations with the Miracle Mile Shops, we were unable to reach a new deal with the landlord,” Jonathan Fine, owner of PBR Rock Bar and Grill, stated in a Facebook post.

“Although we had 12 successful years of growth with an incredible staff, the landlord has determined a Country Americana brand is not a ‘fit’ for them at this time,” continued Fine. He also states that PBR will relocate to another location on the Strip.

PBR Rock Bar and Grill is a Professional Bull Riders-affiliated venue with ample outdoor seating right on Las Vegas Boulevard. The venue boasted an extensive food menu, 100-ounce cocktails, and, famously, mechanical bull rides. The country bar was also a reliably popular location during the Professional Bull Riders World Finals National Finals Rodeo events.

Miracle Mile Shops did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

