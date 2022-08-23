New Project Announced to Replace PBR Rock Bar At Miracle Mile Shops On Strip

On Monday, PBR Rock Bar and Grill announced its location at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip was closing. Miracle Mile Shops has issued a statement saying the retail and dining complex will soon announce a replacement in the form of a mixed-use project with new “state-of-the-art” entertainment features. Construction on the project, which will include upgraded restaurant zones, is projected to be completed in spring of next year. The statement, issued by Robert Buchanan, the vice president and general manager, is below.

“In conjunction with the ongoing transformation of Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, we confirm the departure of PBR Rock Bar & Grill and will soon announce a new and exciting replacement. Miracle Mile Shops is undergoing an extensive interior and exterior renovation complete with elevated finishes, upgraded technology and digital design elements. New state-of-the-art entertainment features will include immersive light, sound, and video experiences throughout. Miracle Mile Shops guests will also enjoy entirely new and significantly upgraded restaurant zones. The premier mixed-use project, located at the heart of the famed Las Vegas Strip, is open during construction, which is set to be completed in spring of 2023.”

Chick-Fil-A Is Opening a New Las Vegas Location Near UNLV

A new Chick-fil-A is opening at Flamingo Road and Paradise Road on August 25. Located at 4165 Paradise Rd., the 13th Chick-Fil-A location in the Las Vegas Valley will be open for drive-thru from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and for dine-in and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Italian Restaurant to Open at Rampart Casino

Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro is expected to open in September at Summerlin’s Rampart Casino, taking over the old Spiedini Ristorante space. A new chef, a new Italian menu, and a complete redesign of the space will introduce an expansive bar area, an open kitchen, private dining room, and patio dining space. The new restaurant will embrace a coastal vibe with shades of blue and flame elements, including fire pits on the patio.