A Sixth New Restaurant Is Going Into That Cursed Corner Lot On Carson Avenue

A new restaurant billing itself as a “boujee” breakfast concept is going into the space at 616 E. Carson Ave. Suite #140. The new breakfast joint will be the sixth restaurant to go into the lot bordered by Carson Ave. and an alley which leads to the parking lot, near 7th Street, in downtown Las Vegas.

The Parlour will serve breakfast items including a lavender latte, salmon benedicts, vegan breakfast burritos, fresh pastries, and house-made monkey bread. Beer, wine, and spiked coffee will also be made available.

The new fast-casual eatery is helmed by restaurateur Antonio Nunez. He previously opened brunch destinations the Kitchen Table and the Stove, both in Henderson. The Parlour will be open seven days per week from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and, interestingly for downtown, will offer a drive-thru.

The space that the Parlour will occupy is jokingly referred to as “cursed,” due to its difficulty in retaining a tenant for more than a year or two. It was most recently home to Madero Street Tacos, which opened in March of 2021. But you may also remember the restaurant with “I love you TACOS so much” painted on its side as having housed Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer, or Bomb Tacos for about nine months before that. In 2017, Two Bald Brothers served really good sesame seed pita bread in that location. Its first tenant, Zydeco Po Boys, operated from 2015 through early 2017, closing due to “crime, inconsistent traffic, lack of parking and a high concentration of homeless people,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported at the time.

The Parlour will open on what is now a stretch of Carson Ave. that experiences heavier foot traffic than it did in 2017, due in part to neighboring restaurants, including VegeNation, Carson Kitchen, and Eat, and newer businesses like 7th and Carson, Donut Bar, and the rotating list of incoming tenants in Downtown Container Park.