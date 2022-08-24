 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Very, Very Fancy Las Vegas Dinner Will Cost You $10,000

Each reservation is capped at 20 seats and will be hosted at a variety of fabulous settings

by Janna Karel
Chef Joshua Smith torches a meringue dessert
Chef Joshua Smith
Olaf Beckman

While there is hardly a shortage of ultra-luxe experiences for Las Vegas’s most coveted high-rollers, a new dining series hosted by the Wynn Las Vegas casino sets a price tag orders of magnitude higher than the typical wine-and-truffle prix fixe menu. Wynn is partnering with Domain H. William Harlan — the Napa Valley wine magnate behind the wineries of Harlan Estate, Bond, and Promontory — for an ultra-exclusive wine dinner series. Priced at $10,000 per person, each reservation is capped at 20 seats.

Three wine bottles at a wooden bar
Domain H. William Harlan wines
Olaf Beckman

On September 10, a multi-course dinner crafted by Mark LoRusso, executive chef of SW Steakhouse, and joined by Min Kim, executive chef of Mizumi, and Joshua Smith, executive chef of Delilah, will follow a champagne reception. Served in the private dining room at Delilah, the six-course dinner is replete with all manner of seafood, shaved truffle, and Kobe beef and each course will be accompanied by a specially paired vintage wine from Harlan Estate.

Chef Min Kim plates an assortment of nigiri
Mizumi’s executive chef Min Kim
Olaf Beckman

In October, Smith will plan a multi-course dinner at a to-be-announced location. Each course will similarly be paired with one of five vintage wines in Bond’s Grand Cru portfolio. Last, in November, Kim will prepare a multi-course dinner to be served at a yet-to-be-disclosed location with a pairing of Promontory wines.

The extravagant $10,000 price tag includes not only wine — each bottle runs about $850 — and dinner. Also included in the ticket price for each event is a one-night stay in a Wynn Tower Suite room and immediate membership to the winery’s wine club in California. More info is online.

Bird’s-eye view of a California winery
Domain H. William Harlan
Domain H. William Harlan
Foursquare

Wynn Las Vegas

3131 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 770-7000 Visit Website

