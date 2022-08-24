 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saint Honore Doughnut Shop Opens a Second Location

Plus, Stripsteak temporarily closes and Pine Dining expands

by Janna Karel
A tray of elegantly frosted doughnuts
Doughnuts at Saint Honore
Saint Honore

Doughnut shop Saint Honore is opening a second location on August 27. The cafe, helmed by the owners of Cafe Lola, serves classic doughnuts, beignets, and what the cafe describes as “couture” doughnuts. Couture doughnut varieties include a creme brulee with caramelized sugar and edible gold, the Queenie filled with confetti pastry cream, and the Raspberry Beret, topped with strawberries and mini cream puffs.

The 2,200-square-foot location will seat 30 and will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. It will also be home to Pizza Anonymous, the after-hours pizza restaurant that serves varieties including margherita, garlic veggie, black truffle and honey, buffalo chicken, and pepperoni.

Stripsteak Temporarily Closes

Stripsteak at Mandalay Bay will temporarily close for a remodel on October 14. The restaurant will reopen in early 2023. In the meantime, Stripsteak will open a pop-up at Fleur restaurant on October 17. The restaurant will serve exclusively Stripsteak menu items nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Pine Dining Announces New Dates

The Pine Dining pop-up series at Mount Charleston has announced new dates. Pizza Saturday will take over on September 3 with Chris Decker of Metro Pizza, and Giovanni Mauro of Old School Pizzeria and more. Gina Marinelli of La Strega and Harlo will prepare small bites for September 4. And on September 10 and 11, Todd English of Olives and the Pepper Club will host two days of outdoor dining.

People sit at outdoor dining tables at Mt. Charleston
Pine Dining
Me + The Company
Foursquare

StripSteak

3950 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89119 (702) 632-7200 Visit Website

Cafe Lola

10075 South Eastern Avenue, , NV 89052 (702) 840-3362 Visit Website

Saint Honoré Doughnuts & Beignets

9460 West Flamingo Road, , NV 89147 (702) 840-3361 Visit Website

