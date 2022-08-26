 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Ice Cream Shop Dolly Llama Plans Las Vegas Location

Plus, a dessert bar and izakaya restaurant open

by Janna Karel Updated
A cup of ice cream with toasted marshmallows
The Dolly Llama
The Dolly Llama

West Coast ice cream spot, the Dolly Llama, is undergoing a major expansion, including a Las Vegas location. The ice cream and waffle shop is planned to open at 4632 S Maryland Pkwy. It is the first of five planned locations for the Las Vegas Valley, according to a release. Dolly Llama already has three locations in Los Angeles and one in Dallas. The popular ice cream eatery specializes in bubble waffles, folded into a cone and stuffed with ice cream, and thick, sugary waffles topped with sundaes. Other menu items include shakes, cups and cones, ice cream sandwiches and build-your-own-waffle kits.

La Luna Tea and Dessert Bar Debuts New Location

La Luna Tea and Dessert Bar has opened their second location at 9310 S Eastern Ave. #105. The dessert and coffee shop is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and serves fluffy honey toast, mousse desserts, coffee and tea drinks, and toasts and paninis.

Hon Izakaya Lounge Opens

Hon Izakaya Lounge is now open at the site of the former Jackpot Bar and Grill at 4360 S. Decatur Blvd. Suite C. The restaurant interior features tall cherry blossom tree elements that span the ceilings and tatami seating where diners can floor-sit on elevated platforms. The menu is expansive, with nigiri, sushi rolls, hot dishes, and rice bowls. It is open 5 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

A rice bowl with salmon sashimi, roe, and nori
Hon Izakaya Lounge
Janna Karel

La Luna Tea & Dessert

7960 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89139

