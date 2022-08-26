 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spanish Restaurant Valencian Gold to Close Through End of Year

The off-Strip destination for charcuterie, paella, and tapas is temporarily closing

by Janna Karel
Valencian Gold dining room with yellow walls and sparkly chandeliers
Valencian Gold dining room
The off-Strip destination for charcuterie, paella, and tapas is temporarily closing through the end of the year. Valencian Gold, which opened at 7960 S Rainbow Blvd Suite 8000A in 2019 will suspend regular restaurant operations until after the new year. In that time, chef and owner Jeffrey Weiss plans to re-visit Spain for new inspirations and work toward new collaborative projects in Las Vegas.

Following a temporary shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, Weiss reformatted the fast-casual eatery into a full-service restaurant, reopening in 2021. During the pandemic, Valencian Gold partnered with the Delivering with Dignity program. As part of the program, Weiss provided over 100,000 meals to vulnerable individuals and families in the Las Vegas Valley since March 2020.

Before opening Valencian Gold, Weiss cooked in Spain with chefs like José Andrés. His experience led to a menu that boasts dishes like foie gras Rice Krispie treats, bombas de queso fried cheese with truffle honey, and beautifully prepared charcuterie boards. Paella is served in a handful of varieties, all prepared over a wood-fired grill.

Weiss says that those of his employees that are staying on will continue operations for the restaurant’s catering, special events, private dinners, and meals for the Delivering with Dignity program.

