Chef Shake-Up as New Chef Takes Over at One Steakhouse

Plus, Vegas Vickie gets her own beer

One Steakhouse announced that William DeMarco is assuming the role of Executive Chef at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas restaurant. DeMarco is replacing Patrick Munster, who had been Executive Chef since the restaurant opened as MB Steak at what was then the Hard Rock Hotel. The Morton brothers, David and Michael Morton, changed the name and concept from MB Steak to One Steakhouse in 2021 when the Hard Rock became Virgin Hotels. Demarco will continue to serve as Corporate Executive Chef for Morton Group restaurants La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway, Crush American Grill, Greek Sneek, and La Comida.

Vegas Vickie Gets Her Own Beer

Circa Resort and Casino and Able Baker Brewing Company are debuting the Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde lager. The brew honors Vegas Vickie, the neon counterpart to Vegas Vic, who used to kick her white cowboy boots above the Fremont Street Experience and now hovers inside the downtown Circa casino. Only available at Circa, the 4.5% ABV beverage will be served in a 16-ounce can.

Twisted Chicken Co.

Twisted Sourdough Pizza Co. is now also Twisted Chicken Co. The pizza restaurant at 9500 S. Eastern Ave. #170 that makes pizza cones inside a conical pizza crust now also makes chicken and waffle cones, chicken tenders, wings, Texas toast, and macaroni and cheese as Twisted Chicken Co. The Twisted Chicken N Waffle cone features any fried chicken tenders served in a waffle cone with sauce.

