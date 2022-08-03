 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A “Reverse BLT” Is Coming to Las Vegas

The new 24-hour restaurant weaves bacon into bread

by Janna Karel
Opening on the second floor of the D Las Vegas on Fremont Street this fall, Bacon Nation’s menu is a love letter to all things salt-cured pork.

Developed with Chef Josh Green of Skinny Fats and Greens and Proteins, the restaurant will serve a bevy of bacon-forward dishes.

The new restaurant from Downtown Hospitality Group will offer dishes that include any of 14 variations of hand-seasoned bacon, with flavors ranging from lemon pepper to brown sugar, teriyaki, Cajun, jalapeno, buffalo, salt and vinegar, applewood bourbon, truffle, and chocolate-dipped.

Greg Costello, from Downtown Hospitality Group, says they are still perfecting the signature menu item, a take on a BLT.

“You hold it on a weaved bacon bun basically, with bread in the middle. We call it the Reverse BLT,” says Costello. “It’s really good. When you eat it, you get the concept.”

A locker system makes picking up your bacon amalgam a breeze.

Costello explains that customers can order online, and then enter a code or scan a QR code to retrieve their meal out of a temperature-controlled locker.

Other menu items at the 24-hour restaurant will include bacon flights, boozy milkshakes and brunch and diner classics — both with and without the namesake breakfast meat.

The 120-seat restaurant in the space formerly held by the D Grill will feature an open kitchen, brick walls, rich wood and marble accents — plus a private dining space with seating for up to 24 guests.

Bacon Nation is part of a larger expansion for the D, which includes a renovated second-level casino floor and expansion of its Canadian-themed sports bar, BarCanada.

The D Casino & Hotel

301 East Fremont Street, , NV 89101 (702) 388-2400 Visit Website

