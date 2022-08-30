 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A platter of bagels, smoked fish, and cream cheese
Bagel platter
Bodega Bagel

Filed under:

New Henderson Bagel Spot Is a Love Letter to New York

Chef Sonia El-Nawal readies to open Bodega Bagel

by Janna Karel

After launching a scaled-down version of Bodega Bagel at Vegas Test Kitchen during the pandemic, Chef Sonia El-Nawal is readying to open her brick-and-mortar restaurant on September 6. Bodega Bagel, at 10075 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, will serve El-Nawal’s New York-style bagels, spreads, and fish toppings.

“Bringing New York to Las Vegas has been a dream of mine for a long time,” El-Nawal said in a release. “I am thrilled to open the doors to my brand, Bodega Bagel, and share the flavor and flair with the community and beyond.”

Headshot of Sonia El-Nawal
Sonia El-Nawal
Bodega Bagel
Bagel with whitefish salad, tobiko wasabi, scallions and microgreens
Hudson River sandwich
Bodega Bagel

The chef’s breakfast and lunch restaurant Rooster Boy Cafe in Desert Shores shuttered in September 2021. She also shuttered her Bodega Bagel stall at the Vegas Test Kitchen incubator at that time. El-Nawal describes Bodega Bagel as her love letter to New York and, when it opens, the restaurant will serve New York-style bagel varieties like sesame, poppy seed, and plain and toppings like chive and scallion, smoked salmon, horseradish, and tofu “schmears.” Smoked fish toppings include house-cured gravlax, sturgeon, housemade whitefish salad, and smoked salmon.

Also on the menu are breakfast items like shakshouka with a Jerusalem bagel, a dish of scrambled eggs with creme fraiche and caviar, a take on steak and eggs, and a challah French toast with caramelized bananas. El-Nawal will also serve salads, sandwiches, and bagel sandwiches. Bodega Bagel will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bagel with cream cheese and roe
Delancey bagel sandwich
Bodega Bagel
