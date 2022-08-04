 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tacos El Gordo Finally Opens Retro-Style Location by Town Square

Plus, Half Bird Chicken and Beer readies to open and Hard Mtn Dew is here

by Janna Karel
A mural depicting people eating tacos in front of the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign
Tacos El Gordo
Luis Meza

Tacos El Gordo has finally opened its retro-style fourth location across the street from Town Square. The wildly popular Mexican fast-casual restaurant at 2560 W. Sunset Road serves several varieties of tacos in cafeteria-style queues, each for about $3.50. Favorites include the carne asada taco, al pastor with pineapple, and cheesy mulas. The newly constructed location on Sunset features several vibrant murals both inside and on the exterior. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

The exterior of a red-roofed Tacos El Gordo
Tacos El Gordo
Luis Meza

Brian Howard of Sparrow and Wolf Opens a New Chicken Restaurant

A close-up of a fried chicken sandwich
Half Bird Chicken and Beer
Half Bird Chicken and Beer

Chef Brian Howard will open Half Bird Chicken and Beer on Monday in Las Vegas’s Chinatown. The restaurant, which will be more casual than his nearby Sparrow and Wolf, will focus on rotisserie chickens, marinated for 12 hours with lemon, garlic, thyme, sea salt, and oil.

In addition to chicken, the menu will include togarashi rolls, mac and cheese, and smothered fries. While rotisserie chicken is the star, Half Bird will also serve a vegan chicken sandwich, a fried chicken sandwich, and nuggets for late-night dining. Half Bird Chicken and Beer at 3500 Wynn Road will be open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Hard Mtn Dew is Now Available in Nevada

A can of HArd Mtn Dew
Hard Mtn Dew
Mountain Dew

There’s another player in the incredibly trendy hard seltzer game. Mountain Dew released a spiked version of the soda in February in just a few states. Now, Hard Mtn Dew is available in Nevada. Cans of 24-ounce 5 percent ABV are available in original Mountain Dew flavor, black cherry, watermelon, and, yep, Baja Blast.

Foursquare

Tacos El Gordo

3049 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 929-2249 Visit Website
Foursquare

Sparrow & Wolf

4480 Spring Mountain Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89102 (702) 790-2147 Visit Website

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

Live Fire Cooking, Free Cocktail Tastings, and Lots of Pizza Planned for Life is Beautiful 2022

By Janna Karel

A “Reverse BLT” Is Coming to Las Vegas

By Janna Karel

High-Energy Mexican Steakhouse Toca Madera Sets Opening Date on Las Vegas Strip

By Janna Karel

Bellagio Conservatory’s Exclusive New Dining Experience Is Basically an Adult Rainforest Cafe

By Janna Karel

Sushi and Crawfish Restaurants are Coming to 3rd Street in Downtown Las Vegas

By Janna Karel

Ghostbar Ultra Lounge Finally Returns to the Palms

By Janna Karel

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world