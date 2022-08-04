Tacos El Gordo Finally Opens Retro-Style Location by Town Square

Tacos El Gordo has finally opened its retro-style fourth location across the street from Town Square. The wildly popular Mexican fast-casual restaurant at 2560 W. Sunset Road serves several varieties of tacos in cafeteria-style queues, each for about $3.50. Favorites include the carne asada taco, al pastor with pineapple, and cheesy mulas. The newly constructed location on Sunset features several vibrant murals both inside and on the exterior. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

Brian Howard of Sparrow and Wolf Opens a New Chicken Restaurant

Chef Brian Howard will open Half Bird Chicken and Beer on Monday in Las Vegas’s Chinatown. The restaurant, which will be more casual than his nearby Sparrow and Wolf, will focus on rotisserie chickens, marinated for 12 hours with lemon, garlic, thyme, sea salt, and oil.

In addition to chicken, the menu will include togarashi rolls, mac and cheese, and smothered fries. While rotisserie chicken is the star, Half Bird will also serve a vegan chicken sandwich, a fried chicken sandwich, and nuggets for late-night dining. Half Bird Chicken and Beer at 3500 Wynn Road will be open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Hard Mtn Dew is Now Available in Nevada

There’s another player in the incredibly trendy hard seltzer game. Mountain Dew released a spiked version of the soda in February in just a few states. Now, Hard Mtn Dew is available in Nevada. Cans of 24-ounce 5 percent ABV are available in original Mountain Dew flavor, black cherry, watermelon, and, yep, Baja Blast.