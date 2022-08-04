Live Fire Cooking, Free Cocktail Tastings, and Lots of Pizza Planned for Life is Beautiful 2022

The Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas kicks off in just over a month, and it’s never too early to make your dining plans for the three days of music, art, and comedy.

Life is Beautiful’s culinary offerings this year will feature more than 70 chefs, bartenders, restaurants, food trucks, and mixologists to feed attendees on Sep. 16, 17, and 18.

Food-focused events are also returning to the tenth iteration of the fest. Mixologists from Las Vegas bars will host interactive seminars and cocktail tastings three times daily at Cocktail School. Each session of the free event will be hosted by mixologists from bars and lounges including the Golden Tiki, the Sand Dollar Lounge, Here Kitty Kitty and more. Each session will highlight a different topic, trend, or spirit. Attendance for each session is first-come, first-seated.

The Cookout from Main St. Provisions chef Justin Kingsley Hall will provide a demonstration of live fire cooking. Foodies will sample bites by chefs from José Andrés’ restaurants Bazaar Meat, China Poblano, and Jaleo.

For festivalgoers looking for a more a luxe experience at the outdoor weekend event, Omakase Cantina will offer 20-seat prix fixe dinners with courses of caviar, roast duck, ceviche, and bone marrow croquettes from Nicole Brisson of Brezza, Gina Marinelli of La Strega, and Alan Mardonovich of Momofuku Las Vegas.

For those looking to grab a cheap and tasty bite in between sets by Lorde, the Arctic monkeys, and the Gorillaz, stop by the pizzeria venue for slices by Yukon Pizza, Good Pie, and Pizza Rock. Go for spicy Thai food at Night + Market, seek out ceviche and tacos with The Black Pearl, and end the night at Afters Ice Cream for a cold scoop of Cookie Monster ice cream inside a hot doughnut.