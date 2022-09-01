High-Tech Dart Bar and Restaurant to Soon Open on Las Vegas Strip

A London-based bar is slated to open on the Las Vegas Strip this fall with a carousel bar and 20 bays for dart-throwing. Flight Club Las Vegas will take over 16,000 square feet inside the Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Venetian Resort and feature games of darts in semi-private playing areas for groups of six to 400.

The dart-throwing bar aims to capture the feel of British pubs and fairgrounds — with a modern twist. 20 dart-throwing lanes, called oches, will feature oak dartboards that score automatically and banquette seating for groups. The highlight of the bar will be a carousel bar with bright lights that can seat up to 27.

Flight Club offers a menu of yuzu guacamole, mini beef barbacoa tacos, Bavarian pretzel sticks with pimento cheese spread, Buffalo chicken sandwiches, and desserts such as cotton candy and cronuts. The bar will serve beer, wine, and cocktails.

Flight Club is operated by State of Play Hospitality, which owns AceBounce, a ping pong bar, and Hijingo, a bingo club. When it opens this fall, Flight Club Las Vegas will be the brand’s fourth Las Vegas location.