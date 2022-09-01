 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

High-Tech Dart Bar and Restaurant to Soon Open on Las Vegas Strip

Flight Club will offer a carousel bar and 20 bays for dart-throwing

by Janna Karel
Sketch of the carousel bar at Flight Club Las Vegas
Sketch of the carousel bar at Flight Club Las Vegas
Holman Neville

A London-based bar is slated to open on the Las Vegas Strip this fall with a carousel bar and 20 bays for dart-throwing. Flight Club Las Vegas will take over 16,000 square feet inside the Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Venetian Resort and feature games of darts in semi-private playing areas for groups of six to 400.

Sketch of the dartboards at Flight Club Las Vegas
Sketch of the dartboards at Flight Club Las Vegas
Holman Neville

The dart-throwing bar aims to capture the feel of British pubs and fairgrounds — with a modern twist. 20 dart-throwing lanes, called oches, will feature oak dartboards that score automatically and banquette seating for groups. The highlight of the bar will be a carousel bar with bright lights that can seat up to 27.

A dart board with food set up on either side
Flight Club in Chicago
Flight Club Darts USA

Flight Club offers a menu of yuzu guacamole, mini beef barbacoa tacos, Bavarian pretzel sticks with pimento cheese spread, Buffalo chicken sandwiches, and desserts such as cotton candy and cronuts. The bar will serve beer, wine, and cocktails.

Flight Club is operated by State of Play Hospitality, which owns AceBounce, a ping pong bar, and Hijingo, a bingo club. When it opens this fall, Flight Club Las Vegas will be the brand’s fourth Las Vegas location.

Flight Club

3377 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Visit Website

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

Chef Shake-Up as New Chef Takes Over at One Steakhouse

By Janna Karel

Los Angeles Ice Cream Shop Dolly Llama Plans Las Vegas Location

By Janna Karel

Spanish Restaurant Valencian Gold to Close Through End of Year

By Janna Karel

The Cotton Candy Pickle Burrito Could Be The Sweet, Sour, and Salty Snack of the Summer

By Janna Karel

Saint Honore Doughnut Shop Opens a Second Location

By Janna Karel

This Very, Very Fancy Las Vegas Dinner Will Cost You $10,000

By Janna Karel

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world