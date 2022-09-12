 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cookie Plug Brings “Fat” Cookies to Las Vegas

Cookie Plug plans to open five locations in Las Vegas

by Janna Karel
A box of 12 big cookies
Cookie Plug
Cookie Plug

With its self-described “fat” and “thicc” cookies, Cookie Plug is expanding nationwide, and now has a location in the Las Vegas Valley, with more planned. The three-year-old bakery makes cookies that are four inches across and an inch and a half thick. Some of their giant soft cookies include the Firecracker with chocolate and marshmallow, the Pixie Junkie sugar cookie covered in colorful sprinkles, the O.G. chocolate chip cookie, the ultraviolet Purple Haze with white chocolate chips, and the cinnamon-dusted Snooperdoodle. It joins the likes of Crumbl Cookies and Insomnia Cookies, serving boxes of fresh-baked cookies for delivery and takeout. It’s open now in Henderson at 10608 South Eastern Avenue. Two locations are planned for North Las Vegas, plus one for Summerlin and another in the southwest Valley.

Wild Grill Opens

Wildfire Lake Mead completed its renovation and opened a new restaurant, the Wild Grill. The restaurant at 846 East Lake Mead Parkway offers breakfast burritos and pancakes and bar classics like wings and tenders. Specialty snacks include sheet pan nachos and loaded tater kegs. Other menu items include burgers, pizzas, and desserts.

Pizzas, nachos, and chicken wings
Wild Fire Grill
Station Casinos

Ferraro’s Changes Its Name

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar is now Ferraro’s Ristorante. The name change coincides with renovations that include a new, white stone facade, new signage, new lighting, and a contemporary door. Chef Mimmo Ferraro also returns to Ferraro’s kitchen after taking several years to focus on the family’s fast-casual Pizza Forte and Ferraro’s Italian Street Eats at Virgin Hotels, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Ballpark, and Allegiant Stadium.

Foursquare

Wildfire Casino & Lanes

4451 E Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV 89014 (702) 685-2100
Foursquare

Ferraro's Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar

4480 Paradise Road, , NV 89169 (702) 364-5300 Visit Website

