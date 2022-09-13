Spooky Halloween Bar Returns to Las Vegas

The Sand Dollar Lounge once again transforms into Nightmare on Spring Mountain. For the third year, the Nightmare on Spring Mountain pop-up returns with specialty drinks, live music, themed costume nights, and more than $10,000 in Halloween decor and lighting.

Served in themed glassware and based on classic songs, the Nightmare on Spring Mountain cocktail menu includes the “Tainted Love” dark chocolate and cherry Old Fashioned, the “Witchy Woman” Champagne cocktail with grapefruit rose petal vodka, and the “Dig Up Her Bones” cocktail served in a pumpkin-shaped globe. The pop-up at 3355 Spring Mountain Road will be open Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. and Sunday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. with regularly scheduled live performances and costume nights from Saturday, October 1 through Tuesday, November 1.