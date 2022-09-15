Water Street in Henderson Gets a Three-Story Burger Joint

With specialty burgers and build-your-own options, the three-story Street Burger is now open on Water Street in Henderson and offers quick bites with a side of views. The first floor offers a quick-service option while the second floor hosts bar-top gaming and the third floor provides indoor and patio seating. Menu options include the Sexy Sriracha burger with bacon and fried jalapenos and the Piggie Smalls with pulled pork and from-scratch barbecue sauce. Other menu items include cocktails, milkshakes, and vegan burgers. Street Burger is open 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily at 39 South Water Street.

Axe Throwing Flies Into Pkwy Tavern

PKWY Tavern Marks in Henderson becomes the latest venue to offer axe-throwing when when the Axe Capital opens. Using digital projection and scoring software, up to four people per lane may participate in each session of the game. It joins venues like Dueling Axes and Axehole Vegas that are combining a bar experience with the launching of projectiles.

The Coffee Class Opens in Henderson

Another new addition to Henderson comes in the form of a new location for The Coffee Class, located at 709 E Horizon Dr. The local coffee shop specializes in breakfast and lunch dishes like quiche, baked creme brulee french toast, and ham and fig paninis. Some of the highlights on the beverage menu are the black walnut latte, maple taro latte, and lavender London fog. The Coffee Class will host its grand opening on September 24.