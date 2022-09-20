Another Food Hall Is Opening on the Las Vegas Strip

A new food hall is opening at the Aria Resort and Casino this winter and will be home to 12 new restaurants and bars. Some of the restaurants going into to the Proper Eats food hall include the first Seoul Bird outside of London, which will serve Korean fried chicken and other Korean dishes. The only Wexler’s Deli outside of Los Angeles is also joining the food hall with old-school Jewish deli classics like handcrafted pastrami and smoked salmon. New York’s breakfast-centric Egghead by Tao Group Hospitality plans to serve its signature sandwich on fresh-baked potato brioche bread, paired with eggs and cheese. And Clique Hospitality, which is curating the food hall, also introduces the sushi eatery Temaki. The food hall will center around a bar and offer sleek furnishings for seating. The food hall joins the likes of other resorts that have opted for dining areas composed of smaller stalls for restaurants, including the Famous Food Street Eats food hall at Resorts World Las Vegas, the Block 16 Urban food hall at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and Eataly at Park MGM.

Summerlin Italian Restaurant Sets Opening Date

Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro brings Italian fare, light colored marble and quartz counters, blue velvet booths, an open kitchen, and patio fire pits to the Rampart Casino in Summerlin beginning October 5. Chef Paula Smagacz is introducing a menu of small plates like saffron mussels with saffron broth, beef carpaccio with capers, and entrees like fresh pasta and chicken marsala. Spiedini Fiamma will serve dinner Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m.

Anima Offers Lunch Service

Anima by EDO is now offering lunch service. Available from 11:30 a.m. through 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, Anima is serving light dishes such as hamachi crudo, branzino amandine, and red wine braised short ribs with potato mousseline and Chinese cabbage.

Sol Mexican Cocina to Open at Forum Shops

Sol Mexican Cocina is taking over the tenant space previously occupied by Border Grill at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. California-based Xperience Restaurant Group is opening the 11,000-square-foot restaurant which serves Baja-inspired handcrafted bites and drinks. Menu options include grilled sweet corn, spicy ‘popcorn’ cauliflower tacos with deep-fried cauliflower in spicy beer batter, Spanish octopus, and over 100 cocktails. Sol Mexican Cocina will open this fall.