 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A rendering of The Sundry
The Sundry
TableOne Hospitality

Filed under:

More Than a Dozen Restaurants Are Moving Into a New Food Hall in Southwest Las Vegas

Saint Honoré, Soulbelly BBQ, and a handful of California restaurants are opening in the new food hall

by Janna Karel

A new food hall of more than a dozen restaurants and bars is heading for southwest Las Vegas in early 2023. The Sundry is taking up 20,000 square feet at the UnCommons shopping and dining complex with a mix of small eateries and full-service restaurants helmed by award-winning chefs.

A rendering of The Sundry
The Sundry
TableOne Hospitality

The project marks the first from TableOne Hospitality, the partnership between chef Michael Mina’s Mina Group, CEO Patric Yumul, and management company Highgate. The Sundry will house each of its venues under one roof. Among them, Michelin-Starred chef Dominique Crenn will debut La Madrina, a vegan taco restaurant with an extensive list of tequilas and mezcal. Japanese chef Shotaro “Sho” Kamio will introduce Mizunara, a temaki bar specializing in open-style sushi hand rolls. Mizunara will join an adjacent bar housed in a whisky shipping container, showcasing an expansive selection of Japanese whisky and sake.

A dish of Indian food
Dhaba Ji
TableOne Hospitality

Kamio and Crenn will find company in other Bay Area restaurants and chefs, with the California Italian-style BarZotto, the ice creamery Smitten Ice Cream, and Matt Horn’s fried chicken joint Kowbird, also taking up residency within the food hall. Other venues inside the Sundry include Bar Oysterette, featuring daily selections of oysters and Iberico ham, the Santa Barbara-based Indian restaurant Dhaba Ji, and Diane’s Bloody Mary Bar, housed in a vintage airstream. A new project from Las Vegas-based Meráki Greek Grill will bring Kávos Coastal Greek Grill to the food hall, Lamill Coffee Boutique will open a new location of the LA-based coffee roaster, and the LA-based chef Ria Dolly Barbosa is planning a Filipino restaurant, Petite Peso, for the food hall.

A waffle cone and ice cream
Smitten Ice Cream
TableOne Hospitality

Las Vegas hospitality veterans Eric Perlin and Phil Park are introducing their sandwich spot, Proper Sandwich Company. And local destination for couture doughnuts, Saint Honoré, plans to expand to the food hall, along with downtown barbecue restaurant SoulBelly BBQ, which James Beard-nominated and “Top Chef” alum chef Bruce Kalman opened in the Las Vegas Arts District last year.

Chef Matt Horn at Kowbird
Chef Matt Horn
TableOne Hospitality

The food hall represents the first of its kind off-Strip, and the second one announced this month, with the Proper Eats food hall at the Aria Resort and Casino planning to open this winter. The Sundry joins a growing lineup of restaurants at the UnCommons, including Nicole Brisson’s Italian restaurant Amari, a new location of the Wynn’s Urth Caffe, Mexican steakhouse, J. Blanco, and the San Franciso-based Kaiyo.

A table of Italian dishes like pasta
BarZotto
TableOne Hospitality

Saint Honoré

9460 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Visit Website

BarZotto

1270 Valencia Street, , CA 94110 (415) 285-1200 Visit Website
Foursquare

Smitten Ice Cream

432 Octavia Street, , CA 94102 (415) 863-1518 Visit Website

UnCommons

Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Visit Website
Foursquare

Lamill Coffee Boutique

1636 Silver Lake Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026 323 663 4441
Foursquare

Meraki Greek Grill

4950 South Rainbow Boulevard, , NV 89118 (702) 202-1002 Visit Website

Kaiyo

1838 Union Street, , CA 94123 (415) 525-4804 Visit Website

Kowbird

1733 Peralta Street, , CA 94607 Visit Website

Soulbelly BBQ

1327 South Main Street, , NV 89104 (702) 483-4404 Visit Website
Coming Attractions

Popular San Francisco Peruvian Japanese Restaurant Joins $400 Million UnCommons Project

Vegas Restaurant Openings

Inventor of the Cronut Dominique Ansel Sets an Opening Date for His Las Vegas Bakery

AM Intel

New Coffee Shop Opens in the Arts District

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world