Share All sharing options for: More Than a Dozen Restaurants Are Moving Into a New Food Hall in Southwest Las Vegas

A new food hall of more than a dozen restaurants and bars is heading for southwest Las Vegas in early 2023. The Sundry is taking up 20,000 square feet at the UnCommons shopping and dining complex with a mix of small eateries and full-service restaurants helmed by award-winning chefs.

The project marks the first from TableOne Hospitality, the partnership between chef Michael Mina’s Mina Group, CEO Patric Yumul, and management company Highgate. The Sundry will house each of its venues under one roof. Among them, Michelin-Starred chef Dominique Crenn will debut La Madrina, a vegan taco restaurant with an extensive list of tequilas and mezcal. Japanese chef Shotaro “Sho” Kamio will introduce Mizunara, a temaki bar specializing in open-style sushi hand rolls. Mizunara will join an adjacent bar housed in a whisky shipping container, showcasing an expansive selection of Japanese whisky and sake.

Kamio and Crenn will find company in other Bay Area restaurants and chefs, with the California Italian-style BarZotto, the ice creamery Smitten Ice Cream, and Matt Horn’s fried chicken joint Kowbird, also taking up residency within the food hall. Other venues inside the Sundry include Bar Oysterette, featuring daily selections of oysters and Iberico ham, the Santa Barbara-based Indian restaurant Dhaba Ji, and Diane’s Bloody Mary Bar, housed in a vintage airstream. A new project from Las Vegas-based Meráki Greek Grill will bring Kávos Coastal Greek Grill to the food hall, Lamill Coffee Boutique will open a new location of the LA-based coffee roaster, and the LA-based chef Ria Dolly Barbosa is planning a Filipino restaurant, Petite Peso, for the food hall.

Las Vegas hospitality veterans Eric Perlin and Phil Park are introducing their sandwich spot, Proper Sandwich Company. And local destination for couture doughnuts, Saint Honoré, plans to expand to the food hall, along with downtown barbecue restaurant SoulBelly BBQ, which James Beard-nominated and “Top Chef” alum chef Bruce Kalman opened in the Las Vegas Arts District last year.

The food hall represents the first of its kind off-Strip, and the second one announced this month, with the Proper Eats food hall at the Aria Resort and Casino planning to open this winter. The Sundry joins a growing lineup of restaurants at the UnCommons, including Nicole Brisson’s Italian restaurant Amari, a new location of the Wynn’s Urth Caffe, Mexican steakhouse, J. Blanco, and the San Franciso-based Kaiyo.