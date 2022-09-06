Las Vegas’ 9 Most Anticipated Fall 2022 Restaurant Openings

Following an exciting summer of Las Vegas restaurant openings that included Chef Tetsuya Wakuda’s namesake Japanese restaurant, the first-ever restaurant by Martha Stewart, and the arrival of California favorite Randy’s Donuts, fall is shaping up to keep pace with nine highly anticipated restaurants spanning the entire Las Vegas Valley that are on tap to open before year’s end.

On the Strip, new restaurants include a late-night spot right out of South Beach, an old school-style steakhouse from New York, a culinary veteran’s new destination for Italian food, an energetic English pub, and yet another restaurant by Gordon Ramsay. Off the Strip, a fancy breakfast restaurant moves into downtown, an intimate caviar shop enters the Arts District, a locals’ casino readies to open a place for Italian patio dining, and dry-aged meats move into the ever-expanding Henderson dining scene.

Bodega Bagels kicks off the fall season, opening in Henderson today with New York-style bagels. From Ramsay’s Kitchen to Bjork Caviar, here’s a look at the nine Las Vegas restaurants we’re keeping an eye on this fall.

Villa Azur

Anticipated opening: November

Where: 3325 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Merging a slice of the French Riviera with a Miami dinner party vibe, Villa Azur makes its Las Vegas debut with modern white decor, an over-the-top menu, and a reputation for attracting celebrities. Villa Azur takes over the former Once space at the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian with late-night entertainment that harkens back to its original location in South Beach, Florida. Expect dishes such as truffle burrata, seared octopus, truffle French ravioles, Dover sole meunière, and pasta served tableside in a Parmigiano Reggiano wheel and set aflame with cognac. The restaurant’s all-white tables, seating, and chandeliers will offer pops of color by way of neon signs, highly saturated portraits of celebrities, and a ceiling of flowers that hangs above one of the dining rooms.

Peter Luger

Anticipated opening: Fall

Where: 3570 South Las Vegas Boulevard

New York City steakhouse Peter Luger lands in Las Vegas along with Luger’s famously bow-tied waitstaff, old-world charm, and dry-aged USDA prime steaks. The 135-year-old Peter Luger Steak House opened in 1887 in South Williamsburg and became a go-to destination for New Yorkers and visitors. It’s largely credited with creating the blueprint for the American steakhouse. Inside the location at Caesars Palace, diners can expect steaks served with a pool of hot butter and red meat juices, thick-cut bacon, and a dining room of heavy oak tables.

Ramsay’s Kitchen

Anticipated opening: Fall

Where: 3475 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Gordon Ramsay has yet again set his sights on Las Vegas. Joining the line-up of Gordon Ramsay Steak, Fish and Chips, Pub and Grill, Burger, and Hell’s Kitchen, his newest Ramsay’s Kitchen aims to take diners on a trip around the world. Ramsay’s Kitchen first opened in Boston with an expansive menu including a raw bar, soups, salads, sandwiches, and signature mains. The 240-seat Las Vegas outpost at Harrah’s Las Vegas will offer its own signature specialties and a 7-seat seafood counter in the space of the former Oyster Bar.

The Parlour

Anticipated opening: Fall

Where: 616 East Carson Avenue

A self-described “boujee” breakfast restaurant will become the sixth tenant to move into the space at 616 East Carson Avenue in downtown Las Vegas. The Parlour will serve breakfast items such as lavender lattes, salmon benedicts, vegan breakfast burritos, fresh pastries, and monkey bread. Helmed by restaurateur Antonio Nunez, who previously opened brunch destinations the Kitchen Table and the Stove, The Parlour will offer boozy breakfast drinks and – interestingly for downtown – a drive-thru.

138°

Anticipated opening: September 25

Where: 1450 W Horizon Ridge Parkway

Chef and owner Matthew Meyer is readying to launch his new restaurant,138°, in the space of his previous Henderson spot, Served Global Dining. The new restaurant will specialize in dry-aged beef, pork, duck, and fish — a process that Meyer says lends his proteins more condensed and complex flavors. In the 5,200-square-foot restaurant, Meyer will serve dishes such as shrimp and grits with Marcona almonds and fennel butter, chilled lobster borscht with roasted beets, and a seed-crusted lamb chop with risotto. The restaurant design will feature a center fire pit lounge, a grand piano for entertaining, and a dry-aging display.

Balla Italian Soul

Anticipated opening: September 30

Where: 2535 South Las Vegas Boulevard

The newest restaurant by chef Shawn McClain, the James Beard Foundation winner for Best Chef Midwest in 2006, is officially slated to open on September 30 at the Sahara Las Vegas. McClain, who previously opened Five50 Pizza Bar, Libertine Social, and Las Vegas darling Sage, will prepare regional, seasonal Italian cuisine inside a light and airy restaurant on the Strip. The dinner menu at Balla Italian Soul will feature small plates like marinated octopus with Calabrian pepper, pasta selections like linguine with crab, and a selection of wood-fired pizzas. The Strip-facing Balla, located off the casino floor, will open to a glass charcuterie station, a bar area with a bricked ceiling, and an open kitchen.

Spiedini Fiamma

Anticipated opening: Early October

Where: 221 N Rampart

An Italian restaurant with a coastal feel opens at the Rampart Casino in September. The locals’ resort opens Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro in the old Spiedini Ristorante premises with a new chef, a new Italian menu, and a complete redesign that features an expansive bar area, an open kitchen, and a patio dining area with firepit seating.

Bjork Caviar

Anticipated opening: September 2022

Where: 1130 South Casino Center Boulevard

A local caviar business that supplies tins of small-farm caviar to restaurants on the Las Vegas Strip is moving into the Las Vegas Arts District and offering tastings for small groups for the first time. The owner, Christian Sandefeldt, says that the six-year-old business has always operated as a wholesale supplier, offering private tastings in homes and conference rooms. In the new location next to Esther’s Kitchen and across the street from Garagiste Wine Room, Bjork Caviar will offer dining and caviar pairings for groups of up to four people.

Flight Club

Anticipated opening: Fall 2022

Where: 3327 South Las Vegas Boulevard #2720

In an effort to make dart-throwing the new axe-throwing in Las Vegas, a London-based bar is slated to open on the Las Vegas Strip this fall with a carousel bar and 20 bays for darts. Flight Club Las Vegas will take over 16,000 square feet inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian Resort with high-tech dart-throwing lanes that do the score-keeping for you. Aiming to capture the feel of British pubs and fairgrounds, Flight Club will also feature a bar that looks like a carousel; finger foods like mini tacos, soft pretzel sticks, chicken sandwiches, and cotton candy; and wooden furnishings and banquette seating for large groups.