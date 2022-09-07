The $400 Million UnCommons Campus Adds Yet Another Restaurant to Its Lineup

A new Mexican steakhouse is moving into the UnCommons complex in southwest Las Vegas. The mixed-use shopping and dining area is open now and more restaurants are being added, including J. Blanco, which is slated to open in early 2023. The design of the 3,500-square-foot restaurant and bar is vibrant and airy, highlighted by natural light and lush plants. The menu features dishes like La Ultima Cena, an 18-ounce Tomahawk ribeye with citrus butter, esquites, and jalapeno mashed potatoes. Tequila and cocktails with citrus juices round out the cocktail menu.

J. Blanco joins at least nine other bars and restaurants planned for the $400 million, 40-acre project. Among the restaurants still to open are Nicole Brisson’s Italian restaurant Amari, a new location of the Wynn’s Urth Caffe, the West Coast boba cafe Teaspoon, and a high-end sports lounge, General Admission.

Chī Asian Kitchen to Open at Strat Hotel

The Strat Hotel, Casino and SkyPod will debut its new Asian restaurant, Chī Asian Kitchen, this October. Taken from the Chinese word meaning “eat,” Chī will serve Chinese and other Asian dishes, including Chinese curry puffs with ground prime beef and toasted cumin, salt and pepper calamari with jalapeno, Japanese-style fried chicken, and potstickers. The cocktail menu includes drinks such as the Heart of the Dragon, with peach vodka, Lillet Rosé apertivo, lychee juice, yuzu juice, cranberry wash, and rose water, and the Confucius’ Smile, with tequila, passionfruit liqueur, lilikoi lime juice, vanilla syrup, and bitters.

Oscar’s Steakhouse Completes Renovations

Renovations are complete at Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza Hotel and Casino. The updates include a new color palette, new comfortable leather chairs and coordinating booths (both in a deep merlot color), and new carpeting. The renovations come as the casino undergoes developments that include four new projects for the Plaza, including patio seating for 225 people for Oscar’s Steakhouse, planned to open by the end of the year.

Vegan Chicken Sandwich Planned for Las Vegas

Project Pollo, the vegan chicken fast food restaurant chain, is planning to open a Las Vegas location in September. With locations in Texas, Arizona, and Colorado, Project Pollo serves breaded chicken sandwiches, wings, burgers, and mac and cheese. It will open near Valley View Boulevard and Sahara Avenue at 3154 West Sahara Avenue this month.

Makers and Finders Expands to Henderson

Makers and Finders is opening a new location in Henderson, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The expansion makes a fifth location for the Makers and Finders group, including the original Arts District location, a restaurant in Downtown Summerlin, a location inside Area15, and Take It Easy Roasters in Chinatown. Makers and Finders plans to bring its menu of empanadas, vegan brunch dishes, sandwiches, egg skillets, and coffee and tea drinks to the same strip mall as Tacotarian and Boom Bang Fine Foods and Cocktails, in spring 2023.